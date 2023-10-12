Every Christmas Movie Coming to Great American Family in 2023: Complete Schedule (PHOTOS)

Great American Media

It’s October, which means … holiday programming begins, of course! Great American Christmas kicks off on Friday, October 13 (usually a day you might associate with a more spooky theme).

Great American Family was originally set to launch its holiday programming event in a week, but Candace Cameron Bure, Chief Creative Officer, Great American Media, has announced it will kick off a week earlier, beginning at 6a/5c on October 13. The event will include original movie premieres every weekend, with the first airing on October 14, through December 23. Encores of the new films, along with classic Great American Christmas originals, will fill the schedule 24 hours a day.

The stars in these movies include Bure, Merritt Patterson, Trevor Donovan, Jill Wagner, Paul Greene, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin, James Tupper, Jen Lilley, Danica McKellar, Cheryl Ladd, and Chad Michael Murray.

Then, on December 31, Great American Family is the exclusive cable television home of the beloved 135th Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day.

Check out the Great American Christmas original world premiere movie lineup for 2023, along with the air dates, stars, and synopses, below. (All movies begin at 8/7c.)

'Destined 2: Christmas Once More'
Great American Media

Destined 2: Christmas Once More

Air date: Saturday, October 14
Stars: Shae Robbins and Casey Elliott

In this sequel, Theo (Elliott) continues to miss connecting with his girlfriend, Kim (Robbins) as he attempts to propose at Christmas.

'‘Twas the Text Before Christmas'
Great American Media

‘Twas the Text Before Christmas

Air date: Saturday, October 21

Stars: Merritt Patterson and Trevor Donovan

An unexpected text message sent to the wrong number (Patterson) sets into motion a Christmas tradition with a new family (Donovan) over three separate years.

'Bringing Christmas Home'
Great American Media

Bringing Christmas Home

Air date: Saturday, October 28

Stars: Jill Wagner and Paul Greene

A professor of military history (Wagner) teams with an antique store owner (Greene) to track down the original owner of a historic WWII uniform and the love letters left in its pockets.

'Journey to Christmas'
Great American Media

Journey to Christmas (working title)

Air date: Sunday, October 29

Stars: Ash Tsai and Joey Heyworth

While on a charity press tour, a model (Tsai) ends up stranded by the weather at the family home of the driver (Heyworth) she hired to assist her for the week.

'A Dash of Christmas'
Great American Media

A Dash of Christmas

Air date: Saturday, November 4

Stars: Laura Osnes and Christopher Russell

A marketing exec (Osnes) must learn a recipe to get her dream job and ends up entered in a holiday bakeoff with a dream baker (Russell).

'Our Christmas Wedding'
Great American Media

Our Christmas Wedding

Air date: Sunday, November 5

Stars: Holly Deveaux and Drew Seeley

In the sequel, roles reverse as Nicole’s boss plans newly engaged Nicole (Deveaux) and Michael’s (Seeley) wedding in two weeks at Christmas.

'Christmas Keepsake'
Great American Media

Christmas Keepsake (working title)

Air date: Saturday, November 11

Stars: Jillian Murray and Daniel Lissing

A father (Lissing) bonds with his daughter and stumbles upon an unexpected romance (Murray) while tracking down the original owner of a Christmas time capsule.

'A Christmas Blessing'
Great American Media

A Christmas Blessing

Air date: Sunday, November 12

Stars: Lori Loughlin, James Tupper, and Jesse Hutch

A TV chef (Loughlin) is divinely inspired to take over her late aunt’s charity with help from a new friend (Hutch) and handsome business associate next door (Tupper).

'Santa, Maybe'
Great American Media

Santa, Maybe

Air date: Saturday, November 18

Stars: Aubrey Reynolds

Can theater director Lila (Reynolds) rise to the challenge of putting on the perfect Christmas ballet, while also discovering her office Secret Santa in the process?

'A Paris Christmas Waltz'
Great American Media

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Air date: Sunday, November 19

Stars: Jen Lilley and Matthew Morrison

A novice dancer (Lilley) pairs with a professional (Morrison) to enter a renowned dance competition…in Paris! The next story in The Christmas Waltz universe, the highest-rated Christmas rom com of 2020, from Michael Damian and Janeen Damian.

'My Christmas Hero'
Great American Media

My Christmas Hero

Air date: Friday, November 24

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure and Gabriel Hogan

An army reserve doctor (Bure) tracks down her family’s military history with the help of a new romance (Hogan).

'A Royal Date for Christmas'
Great American Media

A Royal Date for Christmas (working title)

Air date: Saturday, November 25

Stars: Danica McKellar and Damon Runyan

When a European Duke (Runyon) arrives in the US, he realizes that his bags have been lost in transit. He has no choice but to be styled, and ultimately inspired, by Bella (McKellar) the owner of a local boutique.

'A Christmas for the Ages'
Great American Media

A Christmas for the Ages

Air date: Sunday, November 26

Stars: Natasha Bure, Anna Ferguson, Kate Craven, and Cheryl Ladd

Prompted by their youngest granddaughter (Bure), four generations celebrate family and what Christmas was like in the 40s, 60s, 90s, and present day.

'Christmas on Windmill Way'
Great American Media

Christmas on Windmill Way

Air date: Saturday, December 2

Stars: Christa Taylor Brown and Chad Michael Murray

To save her family’s legacy windmill, a woman (Taylor Brown) must remind her ex-boyfriend (Michael Murray) of the best of their hometown.

'The Jinglebell Jubilee'
Great American Media

The Jinglebell Jubilee (working title)

Air date: Sunday, December 3

Stars: Erin Agostino and Marshall Williams

A city manager (Williams) recruits the help of a childhood friend (Agostino) in setting right his town’s Christmas Charity event, while she sets to work setting him up with her close friend.

'Meet Me Under the Mistletoe'
Great American Media

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe

Air date: Saturday, December 9

Stars: Sarah Fisher and Simon Arblaster

Two rival realtors (Fisher and Arblaster) are forced to work together to sell one special house before Christmas.

'Peppermints & Postcards'
Great American Media

Peppermints & Postcards

Air date: Sunday, December 10

Stars: Ella Cannon and Christopher Russell

When a Christmas letter concerning her love life goes viral, one mom discovers that romance might be right at her door.

'Designing Christmas with You'
Great American Media

Designing Christmas with You (working title)

Air date: Saturday, December 16

Stars: Susie Abromeit and Liam McIntyre

With her career on the line, a decorator (Abromeit) must work with an unexpected partner (McIntyre) to showcase a house for an upcoming Christmas gala.

'12 Games of Christmas'
Great American Media

12 Games of Christmas

Air date: Sunday, December 17

Stars: Johnny Ramey and Felisha Cooper

A group of old friends and neighbors are transported into a Christmas-themed board game during a Christmas party.

'A Royal Christmas Holiday'
Great American Media

A Royal Christmas Holiday

Air date: Saturday, December 23

Stars: Brittany Underwood and Jonathan Stoddard

In search of her big break, a reporter (Underwood) arranges a Christmas interview with a European Prince (Stoddard) visiting the states. Will the reporter’s big story become her love story?

