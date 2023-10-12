It’s October, which means … holiday programming begins, of course! Great American Christmas kicks off on Friday, October 13 (usually a day you might associate with a more spooky theme).

Great American Family was originally set to launch its holiday programming event in a week, but Candace Cameron Bure, Chief Creative Officer, Great American Media, has announced it will kick off a week earlier, beginning at 6a/5c on October 13. The event will include original movie premieres every weekend, with the first airing on October 14, through December 23. Encores of the new films, along with classic Great American Christmas originals, will fill the schedule 24 hours a day.

The stars in these movies include Bure, Merritt Patterson, Trevor Donovan, Jill Wagner, Paul Greene, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin, James Tupper, Jen Lilley, Danica McKellar, Cheryl Ladd, and Chad Michael Murray.

Then, on December 31, Great American Family is the exclusive cable television home of the beloved 135th Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day.

Check out the Great American Christmas original world premiere movie lineup for 2023, along with the air dates, stars, and synopses, below. (All movies begin at 8/7c.)