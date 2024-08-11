Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is getting closer to arriving this fall on CBS, and as we await the multi-camera comedy’s debut, we can’t help but hope for plenty of Young Sheldon crossover when it comes to guest stars.

In addition to the spinoff following Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they handle the ups and downs of married life with a young baby, the series will feature fellow Young Sheldon vets Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones as Mandy’s parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister.

And when TV Insider caught up with the stars and creatives, executive producer Chuck Lorre noted that Georgie and Mandy are sticking around the same community, and therefore, “any of the characters that were in Young Sheldon are viable to be a part of [Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage].”

Already it’s been revealed that former Young Sheldon stars Raegan Revord, Zoe Perry, and Annie Potts will be back to reprise their parts in guest appearances on the new series, but with a cast as big as Young Sheldon‘s, there are even more stars we’d like to see drop in on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Below, we’re rounding up a handful of the stars, including Revord, Perry, and Potts, who we’d like to see on the spinoff. Scroll down for a closer look and let us know which Young Sheldon star you’d like to see on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage when it premieres this fall.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 8/7c, CBS