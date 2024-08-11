8 ‘Young Sheldon’ Stars We Need to See on ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Craig T. Nelson, Iain Armitage, and Reba McEntire from 'Young Sheldon'
Robert Voets/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.; Bill Inoshita / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.; Bill Inoshita/CBS

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is getting closer to arriving this fall on CBS, and as we await the multi-camera comedy’s debut, we can’t help but hope for plenty of Young Sheldon crossover when it comes to guest stars.

In addition to the spinoff following Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they handle the ups and downs of married life with a young baby, the series will feature fellow Young Sheldon vets Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones as Mandy’s parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister.

And when TV Insider caught up with the stars and creatives, executive producer Chuck Lorre noted that Georgie and Mandy are sticking around the same community, and therefore, “any of the characters that were in Young Sheldon are viable to be a part of [Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage].”

Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper and Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister in 'Young Sheldon'

(Credit: Bill Inoshita / 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. )

Already it’s been revealed that former Young Sheldon stars Raegan Revord, Zoe Perry, and Annie Potts will be back to reprise their parts in guest appearances on the new series, but with a cast as big as Young Sheldon‘s, there are even more stars we’d like to see drop in on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Below, we’re rounding up a handful of the stars, including Revord, Perry, and Potts, who we’d like to see on the spinoff. Scroll down for a closer look and let us know which Young Sheldon star you’d like to see on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage when it premieres this fall.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 8/7c, CBS

Iain Armitage in 'Young Sheldon'
Bill Inoshita / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper)

When it comes to a spinoff, you can’t help but hope to see the main star from the series that inspired it. So, we’re sure fans would agree that it would be nice to see Armitage back as Sheldon Cooper when and if he visits his family in Texas. As fans will recall, Sheldon headed off to California at the end of Young Sheldon‘s run to attend college, but he surely has to come home for breaks occasionally, right?

Raegan Revord for 'Young Sheldon'
Bill Inoshita / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Raegan Revord (Missy Cooper)

Georgie’s younger sister is already set to make an appearance, but we wouldn’t mind her popping into the show with regularity because it’s always nice to see the Cooper sibling dynamic at play. Plus, Missy got quite close to Mandy in the final season, which could set up a good opportunity for a recurring onscreen friendship.

Zoe Perry in 'Young Sheldon' - 'Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning'
Robert Voets/ Warner Bros.

Zoe Perry (Mary Cooper)

We loved Perry as Georgie, Sheldon, and Missy’s mom Mary on Young Sheldon, and we’ll surely love her again on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Considering Mandy’s parents and their expanded role, it would be fun to see Mary’s dynamic with the in-laws a bit more in this new series.

Annie Potts in 'Young Sheldon' - 'An Ankle Monitor and a Big Plastic Crap House'
Bill Inoshita / Warner Bros.

Annie Potts (Meemaw)

Considering Georgie has worked closely with Meemaw over the years, it only makes sense that Potts will reprise her role, but despite the promise of her appearance, we can’t help but hope her time onscreen will be more recurring than simply guesting.

Craig T. Nelson in 'Young Sheldon' - 'A Musty Crypt and a Stick to Pee On'
Robert Voets/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Craig T. Nelson (Coach Dale Ballard)

You can’t have Meemaw without Dale now, so it might be nice to see Nelson reprise his role alongside Potts. Dale giving Georgie some fatherly advice that may or may not backfire seems too good of a comedy opportunity to pass up.

Reba McEntire in 'Young Sheldon'
Bill Inoshita/CBS

Reba McEntire (June)

McEntire‘s June resurfaced in Young Sheldon‘s final season, and while she hasn’t played a major role in the show, it might be fun to see her pop in with Meemaw or Dale, considering her ties to them as Dale’s ex-wife and Meemaw’s friend.

Doc Farrow as Coach Wayne Wilkins in 'Young Sheldon' - 'A Lot of Band-Aids and the Cooper Surrender'
Robert Voets/ 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Doc Farrow (Coach Wayne Wilkins)

A coworker of George Sr. (Lance Barber), Wayne was his best friend, and it would be nice to see Farrow reprise his role through a bonding session with Georgie, who is surely still feeling the effects of his father’s loss when Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage picks up.

Rex Linn in 'Young Sheldon' - 'A Lot of Band-Aids and the Cooper Surrender'
Robert Voets/ Warner Bros.

Rex Linn (Principal Petersen)

Similarly, for Linn‘s Petersen, he was close to George Sr., making him a candidate for a potential return. Perhaps he could reprise his role alongside Farrow for an episode or two.

