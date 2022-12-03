‘George & Tammy’: Meet the Players in Showtime’s Country Biopic

Tammy Wynette famously sang “Stand By Your Man,” but her husband George Jones didn’t always make that easy, as Showtime viewers will see in George & Tammy.

The biopic series — which premieres on Sunday, December 4, at 9/8c with a simulcast on Paramount Network — will show how the couple’s “complicated but enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time,” as Showtime says.

“With over 30 No. 1 country songs between them, including duets ‘We’re Gonna Hold On,’ ‘Golden Ring’ and ‘Near You,’ George and Tammy’s legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told,” the premium cable network adds.

Ahead of George & Tammy’s premiere, scroll down to see the cast in character and to learn about the real-life people they’re portraying.

George & Tammy, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 4, 9/8c, Showtime