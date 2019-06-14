Jamal’s Case Hits a Hard Reality When Freeform’s ‘Good Trouble’ Returns (PHOTOS)

Good Trouble is the critically acclaimed spinoff of the groundbreaking series The Fosters. Season 2 premieres Tuesday, June 18, and will continue to explore the trials and tribulations of the tenants of Downtown LA’s hippest residence, The Coterie.

This season, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), Callie (Maia Mitchell) and the rest of The Coterie crew will continue to navigate their early twenties as they deal with breakups, demand equality, find happiness and discover what it means to fight for what you believe in.

In the first episode of the season, “Percussions,” the outcome of the Jamal Thompson case is decided, and Callie is forced to decide what she’s willing to fight for. Mariana jumps into a new relationship but stumbles into a situation she wasn’t prepared to face. Alice attempts to win Joey back, while Davia attempts to help Dennis.

The series also stars Tommy Martinez as Gael, Sherry Cola as Alice, Zuri Adele as Malika, Emma Hunton as Davia and Josh Pence as Dennis.

Good Trouble, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, June 18, 8/7c, Freeform

