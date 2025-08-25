‘Fire Country’ Premiere: Will 42 Rally Together After Major Death? (PHOTO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Premiere 'Goodbye for Now'
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Fire Country

 More

Fire Country is about to say goodbye to two of its own, based on exits reported after the Season 3 finale. But it’s still unclear just how Vince (Billy Burke) and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) will be written out.

CBS has released the first photo and details for the Fire Country Season 4 premiere, “Goodbye for Now,” airing on Friday, October 17. In the episode, “In the aftermath of the Zabel Ridge fire, Station 42 faces internal turmoil but must rally together for a high-stakes rescue that tests their strength, loyalty and the future of the firehouse.” The episode will be airing at 8/7c, an hour earlier than usual, with the new spinoff Sheriff Country premiering in its usual time slot, 9/8c. The two shows will swap back for the October 24 episodes.

The Season 3 finale ended with Bode (Max Thieriot) only able to watch as the Zabel Ridge fire consumed the care facility where his grandfather, Walter (Jeff Fahey), had been living and where he was still inside, along with Bode’s parents, Vince and Sharon (Diane Farr). The building was collapsing on them when we last saw them. Following the finale, news broke that Burke and Arcila would not be returning as series regulars in Season 4. And sure, it is very possible that Vince dies in that fire, but the Season 4 premiere title, “Goodbye for Now,” may suggest that’s not actually true. Maybe his father dies, and he needs to get away, hence Burke’s character being offscreen.

And the first photo of Bode (above) doesn’t exactly look like he’s grieving his father’s death, so that gives us hope that Fire Country isn’t about to kill off Vince. But we do think Walter could very well be killed in that fire, and that would certainly affect everyone.

'Fire Country' Season 4 Premiere Date Gets Major Change With 'Sheriff' Spinoff
Related

'Fire Country' Season 4 Premiere Date Gets Major Change With 'Sheriff' Spinoff

What do you think will happen in the Season 4 premiere, especially after these first details, for the Leones? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, October 17, 8/7c, CBS

Fire Country




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
American Idol Season 23 judges
1
‘American Idol’ Season 24 Judges Revealed: Who’s Returning?
Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green in 'Boston Blue'
2
Danny Reagan Is Back! Get Your First Look at ‘Boston Blue’
Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
3
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Star Reveals Season 18 Update
Ram Sidhu (Phaldut Sharma) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
4
Breaking Down ‘Unforgotten’s Shocking Premiere Return
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on The View
5
Here’s When ‘The View’ Returns for Season 29