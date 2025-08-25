Fire Country is about to say goodbye to two of its own, based on exits reported after the Season 3 finale. But it’s still unclear just how Vince (Billy Burke) and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) will be written out.

CBS has released the first photo and details for the Fire Country Season 4 premiere, “Goodbye for Now,” airing on Friday, October 17. In the episode, “In the aftermath of the Zabel Ridge fire, Station 42 faces internal turmoil but must rally together for a high-stakes rescue that tests their strength, loyalty and the future of the firehouse.” The episode will be airing at 8/7c, an hour earlier than usual, with the new spinoff Sheriff Country premiering in its usual time slot, 9/8c. The two shows will swap back for the October 24 episodes.

The Season 3 finale ended with Bode (Max Thieriot) only able to watch as the Zabel Ridge fire consumed the care facility where his grandfather, Walter (Jeff Fahey), had been living and where he was still inside, along with Bode’s parents, Vince and Sharon (Diane Farr). The building was collapsing on them when we last saw them. Following the finale, news broke that Burke and Arcila would not be returning as series regulars in Season 4. And sure, it is very possible that Vince dies in that fire, but the Season 4 premiere title, “Goodbye for Now,” may suggest that’s not actually true. Maybe his father dies, and he needs to get away, hence Burke’s character being offscreen.

And the first photo of Bode (above) doesn’t exactly look like he’s grieving his father’s death, so that gives us hope that Fire Country isn’t about to kill off Vince. But we do think Walter could very well be killed in that fire, and that would certainly affect everyone.

What do you think will happen in the Season 4 premiere, especially after these first details, for the Leones? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, October 17, 8/7c, CBS