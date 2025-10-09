‘Fire Country’: Station 42 Fights Fire Under Shawn Hatosy’s New Battalion Chief (PHOTOS)

Sadly, now that we know that Vince (Billy Burke) dies in the fire that consumed notable parts of Edgewater in the Fire Country Season 3 finale, we also know that Station 42 is going to need a new battalion chief. It’s now been revealed that The Pitt‘s Shawn Hatosy is stepping into that role as Brett Richards. It’s in the second episode that we’ll get a look at him with Station 42.

CBS has released the logline and promotional photos from the October 24 episode — when the show moves to its regular time slot of 9/8c, after swapping with new spinoff Sheriff Country for premiere night the week before. In “Not a Stray,” the network teases, “Station 42 faces a high-stakes wildfire situation that tests their unity, leadership and personal resilience. The new battalion chief (Shawn Hatosy) is on site, but he has a polarizing leadership style that gets under everyone’s skin.” The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at the firefighters dealing with the wildfire and Sharon (Diane Farr) — who we imagine might have some feelings about anyone stepping into her husband’s role — alongside Brett on scene.

Brett “has been tasked with going to fire stations where they have suffered this kind of loss and deciding, ‘Do I dissolve this fire station? Do I reassign everybody or is there something here that can be saved and reassembled?'” executive producer Tony Phelan told us after the Season 4 trailer revealed Vince’s death and offered a peek at Hatosy’s character.

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 2
Bode (Max Thieriot) gets to work

Tara Wilson as Janice and Leven Rambin as Audrey James — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 2
Audrey (Leven Rambin) holds back a civilian from danger

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 2
Bode and Jake (Jordan Calloway) rush to help

Leven Rambin as Audrey James, Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, and Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 2
Is Jake frustrated?

Is 42 clearing out civilians from the wildfire’s path?

Shawn Hatosy as Brett Richards — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 2
Firefighters look to battalion chief Brett Richards (Shawn Hatosy) for orders

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Tara Wilson as Janice — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 2
The wildfire’s going to be a major problem

Leven Rambin as Audrey James and Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 2
Uh-oh, it doesn’t look like Jake’s happy with Bode

Shawn Hatosy as Brett Richards and Diane Farr as Sharon Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 2
Sharon (Diane Farr) looks worried

