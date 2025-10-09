‘Fire Country’: Station 42 Fights Fire Under Shawn Hatosy’s New Battalion Chief (PHOTOS)

Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

Sadly, now that we know that Vince (Billy Burke) dies in the fire that consumed notable parts of Edgewater in the Fire Country Season 3 finale, we also know that Station 42 is going to need a new battalion chief. It’s now been revealed that The Pitt‘s Shawn Hatosy is stepping into that role as Brett Richards. It’s in the second episode that we’ll get a look at him with Station 42.

CBS has released the logline and promotional photos from the October 24 episode — when the show moves to its regular time slot of 9/8c, after swapping with new spinoff Sheriff Country for premiere night the week before. In “Not a Stray,” the network teases, “Station 42 faces a high-stakes wildfire situation that tests their unity, leadership and personal resilience. The new battalion chief (Shawn Hatosy) is on site, but he has a polarizing leadership style that gets under everyone’s skin.” The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at the firefighters dealing with the wildfire and Sharon (Diane Farr) — who we imagine might have some feelings about anyone stepping into her husband’s role — alongside Brett on scene.

Brett “has been tasked with going to fire stations where they have suffered this kind of loss and deciding, ‘Do I dissolve this fire station? Do I reassign everybody or is there something here that can be saved and reassembled?'” executive producer Tony Phelan told us after the Season 4 trailer revealed Vince’s death and offered a peek at Hatosy’s character.

Scroll down for a look at Station 42 during this upcoming episode alongside the new battalion chief, then head to the comments section and let us know your thoughts.

Fire Country, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, October 17, 8/7c, CBS (Regular Time Period Premiere, Friday, October 24, 9/8c)