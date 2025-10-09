‘Fire Country’: Station 42 Fights Fire Under Shawn Hatosy’s New Battalion Chief (PHOTOS)
Sadly, now that we know that Vince (Billy Burke) dies in the fire that consumed notable parts of Edgewater in the Fire Country Season 3 finale, we also know that Station 42 is going to need a new battalion chief. It’s now been revealed that The Pitt‘s Shawn Hatosy is stepping into that role as Brett Richards. It’s in the second episode that we’ll get a look at him with Station 42.
CBS has released the logline and promotional photos from the October 24 episode — when the show moves to its regular time slot of 9/8c, after swapping with new spinoff Sheriff Country for premiere night the week before. In “Not a Stray,” the network teases, “Station 42 faces a high-stakes wildfire situation that tests their unity, leadership and personal resilience. The new battalion chief (Shawn Hatosy) is on site, but he has a polarizing leadership style that gets under everyone’s skin.” The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at the firefighters dealing with the wildfire and Sharon (Diane Farr) — who we imagine might have some feelings about anyone stepping into her husband’s role — alongside Brett on scene.
Brett “has been tasked with going to fire stations where they have suffered this kind of loss and deciding, ‘Do I dissolve this fire station? Do I reassign everybody or is there something here that can be saved and reassembled?'” executive producer Tony Phelan told us after the Season 4 trailer revealed Vince’s death and offered a peek at Hatosy’s character.
Scroll down for a look at Station 42 during this upcoming episode alongside the new battalion chief, then head to the comments section and let us know your thoughts.
Fire Country, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, October 17, 8/7c, CBS (Regular Time Period Premiere, Friday, October 24, 9/8c)