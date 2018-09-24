‘Felicity’ Turns 20: Where Are the Cast Members Now? (PHOTOS)

Keri Russell

After reuniting with Felicity co-creator J.J. Abrams for Mission Impossible III, Russell took on an even more buzzworthy spy role in FX’s The Americans (see above), a job that earned her three Emmy nominations and introduced her to co-star Matthew Rhys, with whom she has welcomed a son. Now Abrams has enlisted the 42-year-old again for a top-secret role in Star Wars: Episode IX.

SCOTT SPEEDMAN
ABC/Eric McCandless

Scott Speedman

Speedman hit the big screen in xXx: State of the Union, The Strangers, and the Underworld series before returning to the small screen for Animal Kingdom, on which he starred for the TNT drama’s first three seasons. The 43-year-old also wooed Meredith Grey in a well-received guest gig during Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 (pictured above).

SCOTT FOLEY
ABC/Scott Everett White

Scott Foley

Foley, who was once married to Felicity guest star Jennifer Garner, starred in all four seasons of the CBS action drama The Unit, then appeared in recurring roles on Scrubs, Cougar Town, and True Blood. His 15-episode arc on Grey’s Anatomy introduced him to Shondaland and led to his six-season role on Scandal (pictured above). Now the 46-year-old, who has three kids with wife and actress Marika Dominczyk, is starring in the upcoming ABC spy drama Whiskey Cavalier.

Fan Expo Canada
Che Rosales/Getty Images

Amy Jo Johnson

Johnson enjoyed more TV success post-Felicity with the Canadian police drama Flashpoint, which ran for five seasons. The 47-year-old has also directed two award-winning short films — 2013’s Bent and 2014’s Lines — and the 2017 feature-length film The Space Between. And this mother of one has kept up her musical career: She released her third album, Never Broken, in 2013.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Tangi Miller

After Felicity, Miller took guest-starring roles on such TV shows as The Shield, The District, and Cold Case and appeared in Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion. The 48-year-old’s directorial debut, the film Diva Diaries, premiered at the 2017 Pan African Film Festival.

#IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2018: Day One
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Greg Grunberg

Like Russell, this 52-year-old also won parts in Mission Impossible III and Star Wars: Episode IX. But his friendship with Abrams goes all the way back to childhood, so he has also appeared in even more of Abrams’ films and TV shows, including Alias, Lost, Star Trek, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. You might also know this 52-year-old from Heroes and Heroes Reborn and, most recently, HBO’s Paterno. Off-screen, Grunberg has three kids with wife Elizabeth Dawn Wershow, and he’s an advocate for epilepsy awareness.

ABC's
Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Amanda Foreman

Abrams brought this actress along for the ride in the TV show Alias and the films Super 8, Star Trek, and Star Trek Into Darkness; and her other screen credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice (pictured above), House, and Parenthood. More recently, you’ve seen the 52-year-old on telly in Selfie, The Catch, and Awkward.

David and Goliath
Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Ian Gomez

Gomez, now 52, starred in Cougar Town and appeared with wife Nia Vardalos in the films My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Connie and Carla, My Life in Ruins, and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. Most recently, he starred in the CBS sitcom Living Biblically (see above). He and Vardalos, who adopted a daughter in 2008, announced their separation this July.

Premiere Of STX Entertainment's
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Honorable mentions

Other future stars ranked lower down on Felicity’s call sheet: Scrubs’ Donald Faison, House’s Lisa Edelstein, The Fosters’ Teri Polo, Malcolm in the Middle’s Jane Kaczmarek, Ant-Man’s Michael Peña, Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson, and — of course — Jennifer Garner (above).

Before Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rebecca Bunch followed crush Josh Chan to West Covina, Felicity Porter followed crush Ben Covington to the University of New York on Felicity.

The WB college drama — which celebrates the 20th anniversary of its premiere on September 29 — became one of TIME’s 100 Best TV Shows, landed star Keri Russell a Golden Globe Award, and introduced TV viewers to a spate of future stars.

Scroll through the gallery above to see those Felicity alums and to discover what they’ve been doing in the ensuing decades…

