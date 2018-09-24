‘Felicity’ Turns 20: Where Are the Cast Members Now? (PHOTOS)
Before Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rebecca Bunch followed crush Josh Chan to West Covina, Felicity Porter followed crush Ben Covington to the University of New York on Felicity.
The WB college drama — which celebrates the 20th anniversary of its premiere on September 29 — became one of TIME’s 100 Best TV Shows, landed star Keri Russell a Golden Globe Award, and introduced TV viewers to a spate of future stars.
