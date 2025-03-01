9 Fantasy Book Series That’d Make Fantastic TV Shows

TV executives giveth, and TV executives taketh away. As excitement builds around the TV adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ romantasy book Fourth Wing, Hulu has scrapped its TV adaptation of Sarah J. Maas’ romantasy book A Court of Thorns and Roses.

Variety shared the ACOTAR update on Valentine’s Day, adding that Maas intends to shop her story’s TV rights to another studio and platform once Disney’s option has expired.

If Hulu execs or any other small-screen brass are looking for other fantasy series to adapt, though, they have countless options. Here are epic fantasy series waiting to jump from the bookshelf to the television set.