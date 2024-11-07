See Alison Sweeney, the ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Cast & More at 2024 Family Film and TV Awards (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
1 Comment
The stars of 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage,' Kevin Frazier, Amanda Kloots, and Alison Sweeney celebrate the 2024 Family Film and TV Awards
Exclusive
Presley Ann / Getty Images

CBS is getting ready to celebrate the best family-oriented film and television that Hollywood has to offer at the 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards hosted by Kevin Frazier and Amanda Kloots.

The duo helm the TV event set to air Saturday, November 9th, which will recognize some of the biggest TV and movie titles both past and present. “I’m thrilled to be co-hosting the Family Film and TV Awards!” Frazier tells TV Insider exclusively. “We’re spotlighting everything from beloved classics like Leave It to Beaver and Mary Poppins to today’s big hits like Abbott Elementary and Dune: Part 2.”

“This is all about celebrating the shows and movies that shaped us — whether we grew up with them or are loving them right now,” he continues. “We’re here to honor the stories that bring us all together and create moments that stick with us long after the credits roll. It’s going to be an incredible night!”

As mentioned by Frazier, Leave It to Beaver will be among the titles featured at this year’s ceremony as star Jerry Mathers, who played Beaver Cleaver on the classic show, will be honored with the Icon Award. Additionally, the ceremony will include performances from Grammy-nominated singer Aloe Blacc and CMT Artist of the Year, Walker Hayes.

Of the excitement surrounding the event, Kloots tells TV Insider, “Award shows are just fun. Everyone is there to celebrate each other, and it’s always a great reminder of what has gone on during the year and a way to honor those people. So, I love an awards show for that reason.”

In addition to honoring titles that fans love, stars from their favorite shows like Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will be in attendance at the ceremony as teased in the exclusive portrait photos, below.

As for what films Kloots loves watching with her son, Elvis, she shares, “[We love] Cheaper by the Dozen and Cheaper by the Dozen 3, and we also like The Mighty Ducks and The Sandlot. We don’t watch a lot of TV shows or TV in general at the house, but we do enjoy putting a movie on. He loves The Grinch as well during the holidays.”

Scroll down for a peek behind the awards show curtain and don’t miss the must-see TV event on CBS.

27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards, Saturday, November 9, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+

