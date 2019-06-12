Fall TV’s Timeslot Battles: ‘Bull,’ ‘Bluff City,’ ‘New Amsterdam’ & More (PHOTOS)

Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images; Craig Blankenhorn/CBS via Getty Images

Mondays, 10/9c

Bluff City Law (NBC) vs. The Good Doctor (ABC) vs. Bull (CBS)

Last fall, NBC held its own in this hour as it launched the plane-mystery saga Manifest against veteran hits headlined by Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) and Michael Weatherly (Bull).

With Manifest‘s return on hold for midseason, NBC bets on new courtroom drama Bluff City Law. Jimmy Smits stars as a father who asks his estranged daughter to join the family firm following the death of her mother — so it should pack an emotional punch just as powerful as its competitors’.