Fall TV’s Timeslot Battles: ‘Bull,’ ‘Bluff City,’ ‘New Amsterdam’ & More (PHOTOS)
If you’re a TV fan, it’s likely you’ve had to choose between two shows at one point. After all, you can’t watch everything (live, that is).
The upcoming fall season will pit some of the networks’ new series against each other and returning favorites in timeslot battles for which there can only be one winner. Can Bluff City Law and Emergence hold their own against shows with established fanbases? What will happen when new series like Perfect Harmony and The Unicorn and Sunnyside and Carol’s Second Act face off?
Click through the gallery above to see the biggest timeslot battles on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.
