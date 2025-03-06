Get ready to dance among the stars in Prime Video‘s latest foray with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s creatives, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino as they present Étoile.

As the series gears up for its premiere on the streamer, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about the upcoming title, including when it’s set to debut, and who stars in the ensemble, among other details.

When does Étoile premiere?

Étoile will officially debut on Prime Video on Thursday, April 24, during which all eight episodes for the season will drop on the streaming platform. The series will be available to Prime Video subscribers exclusively in more than 240 countries and territories around the globe. The debut of Étoile coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Palladinos’ beloved series Gilmore Girls, and is the follow-up to their previous Prime Video series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

What is Étoile about?

Étoile is described as a dance-world dramedy that’s set in both New York and Paris, following the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions. The stunt involves swapping their most talented stars. Can they pull it off with success? Only time will tell.

Who stars in Étoile?

The ensemble for Étoile includes past Palladino collaborators, Luke Kirby, Yanic Truesdale, and Gideon Glick. Other series stars include Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, Taïs Vinolo, David Haig, and Simon Callow.

Does Étoile have a trailer?

Étoile doesn’t have a trailer yet, but scroll down for a closer look at the series through various first-look images, below.

Who makes Étoile?

Étoile hails from Amazon MGM Studios and is executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, and Dhana Rivera Gilbert. Meanwhile, Scott Ellis serves as a co-executive producer.

Étoile, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 24, Prime Video