Eli Stone was no ordinary legal drama. Created by Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim (before they became architects of the Arrowverse), the ABC series starred Jonny Lee Miller as an attorney whose brain aneurysms, acupuncture sessions, and visions of George Michael compel him to take on altruistic cases.

The show debuted with positive reviews but iffy ratings — and controversy over its pilot storyline. Ultimately, ABC shelved the series during its second season and burned off the last four episodes over the summer of 2009.

“I have to say the worst part about being canceled was the possibility that these episodes wouldn’t get aired. Because, first and foremost, a lot of very talented, hardworking people gave their all to write, produce and film these episodes,” Guggenheim told Sci-Fi Wire at the time (per TV Series Finale). “Especially Episode 13, ‘Flight Path,’ because that was produced when we knew we were canceled.”

That unintended series finale, aired in the U.S. on July 11, 2009 — and now, 15 years hence, we’re looking back at some of the Eli Stone’s most famous talent.

Jonny Lee Miller
Lia Toby/Getty Images

Jonny Lee Miller

Miller, who went on to star as Sherlock Holmes in Elementary, played the title character, an attorney whose brain aneurysms lead to hallucinations that he interprets as prophetic signs.

Loretta Devine
Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Loretta Devine

Devine, a Broadway actor also known for her Emmy-winning role as Adele Webber in Grey’s Anatomy, starred in Eli Stone as Patti Dellacroix, Eli’s straight-talking assistant.

Victor Garber
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Victor Garber

Garber, who starred as Jack Bristow a.k.a. Spy Daddy of Alias, played Jordan Wethersby, Eli’s mentor and former-father-in-law-to-be, who’s also one of the managing partners at the law firm.

Jason George
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Media Access Awards

Jason George

George, who starred as Ben Warren on Grey’s before joining the spinoff Station 19 (before heading back to Grey’s), played criminal law attorney Keith Bennett on the show.

Tom Cavanagh
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tom Cavanagh

Cavanagh, formerly a star of Ed and a recurring Arrowverse presence, recurred in flashbacks as Jeremy Stone, Eli’s deceased father, who also had aneurysm-induced hallucinations.

George Michael
Paul Kane/Getty Images

George Michael

This “Faith” singer had an outsize presence on the show: Eli would see him perform during hallucinations, episodes were named after Michael’s songs, and the pop star even played a client in one episode and God in another.

Katey Sagal
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Katey Sagal

After Married… With Children and 8 Simple Rules but before Sons of Anarchy, Sagal started recurring on Eli Stone as Marci Klein, a money-driven partner of the firm.

Taraji P. Henson
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Taraji P. Henson

Around the time she scored an Academy Award nomination for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Henson recurred on Eli Stone as Angela Scott, Patti’s troubled daughter.

Bridget Moynahan
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bridget Moynahan

Moynahan, now starring as Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods, joined two episodes of Eli Stone, playing Ashley Cardiff, an oil heiress and love interest for Eli.

Sigourney Weaver
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

This Alien and Avatar star guest-starred in the Eli Stone episode “The Path,” playing a therapist who provides divine intervention for Eli.

Katie Holmes
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

Katie Holmes

Holmes, famous for Dawson’s Creek (and her onetime marriage to Tom Cruise), played the title character of the episode “Grace,” a lawyer predestined to have a romantic connection with Eli.

