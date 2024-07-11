Eli Stone was no ordinary legal drama. Created by Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim (before they became architects of the Arrowverse), the ABC series starred Jonny Lee Miller as an attorney whose brain aneurysms, acupuncture sessions, and visions of George Michael compel him to take on altruistic cases.

The show debuted with positive reviews but iffy ratings — and controversy over its pilot storyline. Ultimately, ABC shelved the series during its second season and burned off the last four episodes over the summer of 2009.

“I have to say the worst part about being canceled was the possibility that these episodes wouldn’t get aired. Because, first and foremost, a lot of very talented, hardworking people gave their all to write, produce and film these episodes,” Guggenheim told Sci-Fi Wire at the time (per TV Series Finale). “Especially Episode 13, ‘Flight Path,’ because that was produced when we knew we were canceled.”

That unintended series finale, aired in the U.S. on July 11, 2009 — and now, 15 years hence, we’re looking back at some of the Eli Stone’s most famous talent.