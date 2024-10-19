‘Dune: Prophecy,’ ‘Mayfair Witches,’ ‘Passenger’ & More Casts Pose in Our NYCC Portrait Studio

Meredith Jacobs
The casts of 'Mayfair Witches,' 'Dune: Prophecy' and 'Passenger'
@Mattdoylephoto

New York Comic Con brings out all the stars of your favorite—and soon-to-be-favorite—shows, and 2024 is no different.

The event stretches over four days, and on Thursday, October 17, stars from Dune: ProphecyMayfair WitchesPassenger, and Superman & Lois stopped by TV Insider’s studio to talk about their shows and also get their photos taken (in partnership with Getty Images). These shows may be dramatic, but these casts flashed smiles for us.

For Dune: Prophecy (premiering November 17 on HBO), posing for photos were stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Chloe Lea, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, and Jessica Barden, showrunner/executive producer Alison Schapker, and executive producer Jordan Goldberg. Mayfair Witches will be back January 5, 2025, and stars Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Alyssa Jirrels, showrunner Esta Spalding, and executive producer Mark Johnson were on hand to get fans excited for more from Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe. New Britbox drama Passenger (now streaming) brought stars Wunmi Mosaku and Barry Sloane and writer Andrew Buchan. And Michael Cudlitz was on hand for Superman & Lois‘ final season.

Check out the portraits below.

Alison Schapker, Travis Fimmel, Olivia Williams, Emily Watson, and Jordan Goldberg of 'Dune: Prophecy' – New York Comic-Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Dune: Prophecy

Showrunner/executive producer Alison Schapker, Travis Fimmel, Olivia Williams, Emily Watson, and executive producer Jordan Goldberg smile for the camera

Chloe Lea, Jessica Barden, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Josh Heuston of 'Dune: Prophecy' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Stars Chloe Lea, Jessica Barden, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Josh Heuston are ready to take on the world Dune

Emily Watson of 'Dune: Prophecy' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

That pose? You can see why Emily Watson plays the leader of the Sisterhood.

Olivia Williams of 'Dune: Prophecy' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Olivia Williams plays a Reverend mother—and the sister of Emily Watson’s character

Travis Fimmel of 'Dune: Prophecy' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Travis Fimmel plays a charismatic soldier

Jessica Barden of 'Dune: Prophecy' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Jessica Barden plays the younger version of Emily Watson’s character

Josh Heuston of 'Dune: Prophecy' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Will Josh Heuston’s character choose his father’s approval or his own happiness?

Chloe Lea of 'Dune: Prophecy' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Chloe Lea plays the youngest acolyte at the Sisterhood School

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina of 'Dune: Prophecy' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina plays a princess feeling the pressure of being the heir to the throne

Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Alyssa Jirrels of 'Mayfair Witches' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Mayfair Witches

Harry Hamlin, Alyssa Jirrels, and Tongayi Chirisa smile and pose

Harry Hamlin of 'Mayfair Witches' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Harry Hamlin stares at the camera

Tongayi Chirisa of 'Mayfair Witches' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Look at that smile on Tongayi Chirisa!

Alyssa Jirrels of 'Mayfair Witches' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Alyssa Jirrels joins the cast for Season 2

Harry Hamlin, Alyssa Jirrels, Mark Johnson, Tongayi Chirisa, and Esta Spalding of 'Mayfair Witches' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Some of the minds bringing Mayfair to life in front of and behind the camera: stars Harry Hamlin, Alyssa Jirrels, and Tongayi Chirisa, alongside showrunner Esta Spalding and executive producer Mark Johnson

Barry Sloane, Wunmi Mosaku, and writer Andrew Buchan of 'Passenger' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Passenger

Stars Wunmi Mosaku and Barry Sloane with writer Andrew Buchan

Wunmi Mosaku of 'Passenger' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Wunmi Mosaku looks like she’s ready to get her suspects to talk

Barry Sloane of 'Passenger' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Barry Sloane looks mysterious

Andrew Buchan of 'Passenger' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

After his time on Broadchurch, writer Andrew Buchan knows crime dramas

Michael Cudlitz of 'Superman & Lois' — New York Comic Con 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Superman & Lois

Michael Cudlitz may be terrifying as Lex but he knows how to pose for the camera

Dune: Prophecy

Mayfair Witches

Passenger




