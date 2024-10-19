New York Comic Con brings out all the stars of your favorite—and soon-to-be-favorite—shows, and 2024 is no different.

The event stretches over four days, and on Thursday, October 17, stars from Dune: Prophecy, Mayfair Witches, Passenger, and Superman & Lois stopped by TV Insider’s studio to talk about their shows and also get their photos taken (in partnership with Getty Images). These shows may be dramatic, but these casts flashed smiles for us.

For Dune: Prophecy (premiering November 17 on HBO), posing for photos were stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Chloe Lea, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, and Jessica Barden, showrunner/executive producer Alison Schapker, and executive producer Jordan Goldberg. Mayfair Witches will be back January 5, 2025, and stars Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Alyssa Jirrels, showrunner Esta Spalding, and executive producer Mark Johnson were on hand to get fans excited for more from Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe. New Britbox drama Passenger (now streaming) brought stars Wunmi Mosaku and Barry Sloane and writer Andrew Buchan. And Michael Cudlitz was on hand for Superman & Lois‘ final season.

Check out the portraits below.