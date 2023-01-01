13 Stars Who Appeared on ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,’ Now 30 Years Old

Jane Seymour has said that she agreed to star in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman after discovering that her ex-husband had left her $9 million in debt. That inauspicious start aside, the CBS show’s legions of fans are, undoubtedly, glad she signed on the dotted line!

But Seymour, who played a Boston physician making a new start in the Old West, isn’t the only boldface name in Dr. Quinn’s credits. With the 1993 Western drama turning 30 years old on January 1, we’re rounding up other stars who appeared on the show, if only in an unnamed role.