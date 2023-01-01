13 Stars Who Appeared on ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,’ Now 30 Years Old

Jane Seymour in Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman
Cliff Lipson /CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection
Jane Seymour has said that she agreed to star in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman after discovering that her ex-husband had left her $9 million in debt. That inauspicious start aside, the CBS show’s legions of fans are, undoubtedly, glad she signed on the dotted line!

But Seymour, who played a Boston physician making a new start in the Old West, isn’t the only boldface name in Dr. Quinn’s credits. With the 1993 Western drama turning 30 years old on January 1, we’re rounding up other stars who appeared on the show, if only in an unnamed role.

June Carter Cash Johnny Cash
Scott Harrison/Getty Images

June Carter and Johnny Cash

The late country-music power couple was married on screen, too, recurring on Dr. Quinn as the sheriff Kid Cole and the nun Sister Ruth.

Kristin Davis
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Kristin Davis

This star of Sex and the City and And Just Like That… guest-starred as Carey McGee in the Season 3 episode “Thanksgiving.”

Diane Ladd
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Diane Ladd

This actress of Alice and Chesapeake Shores fame played midwife Charlotte Cooper in two episodes of Dr. Quinn.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Before Inception and even before 3rd Rock From the Sun, Gordon-Levitt played Zack Lawson, son of Hank (William Shockley), in the first-season episode “The Secret.”

Willie Nelson
Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Willie Nelson

After he’d made a name for himself as the country singer behind songs like “On the Road Again,” Nelson appeared in two episodes of Dr. Quinn as U.S. Marshall Elias Burch.

Kenny Rogers
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Kenny Rogers

Speaking of country stars, this late “Islands in the Stream” singer portrayed photographer Daniel Watkins in the show’s Season 1 episode “Portraits.”

Richard Roundtree
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET

Richard Roundtree

This actor of Shaft and Family Reunion fame guest-starred in Season 6’s “The Fight,” playing boxing champion “Barracuda” Jim Barnes.

John Schneider
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

John Schneider

Before his days on Smallville and The Haves and Have Nots, Schneider appeared as miner-turned-sheriff Daniel Simon in more than a dozen episodes of Dr. Quinn.

Taylor Sheridan
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Taylor Sheridan

In his acting career, the prolific creator behind Yellowstone and Tulsa King played Corporal Winters in the Season 6 installment “A Matter of Conscience.”

Joseph Sikora
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

Joseph Sikora

Now leading the cast of Power Book IV: Force, Sikora played a guard in the Season 1 episode “The Prisoner.”

Steven Williams
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Steven Williams

This actor from 21 Jump Street and The X-Files played a captain in the double-length Season 3 episode “The Washington Affair.”

Trisha Yearwood
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation

Trisha Yearwood

The Grammy-winning singer of “How Do I Live” and other country hits appeared as a choir director in Season 3’s “A First Christmas.”

