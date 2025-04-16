‘Dexter: Resurrection’ First-Look Reveals Next Victim & New Characters (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
Dexter Resurrection - Jack Alcott, Michael C. Hall, and Uma Thurman

Dexter: Resurrection

The Dark Passenger returns. The first photos from Dexter: Resurrection, the upcoming sequel series to Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, have been revealed.

The show, which is the second new addition to the Dexter universe on Paramount+ with Showtime after the prequel Dexter: Original Sin, has been in production in New York City in recent weeks, and now we have a first glimpse at the action ahead.

In the photos, we see Dexter (Michael C. Hall) back in full monster mode as he screams at a new victim whose face is concealed.

As executive producer Clyde Phillips told TV Insider, Dexter’s survival of the shooting that took place in the finale of New  Blood will be a narrow one. “In the beginning of Resurrection, the doctor says to Dexter, Michael Hall, ‘Had you been shot in the summertime, you’d be dead, but you were shot in zero-degree weather. And we ripped you open, and we’re able to get you minutes before you died.’”

We also see Harrison (Jack Alcott), Harry (James Remar) Angel Batista (David Zayas), and newcomers Charley (Uma Thurman), Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage), and Detectives Claudette Wallace (Kadia Saraf) and Melvin Oliva (Dominic Fumusa).

Scroll down to take a look at the first photos from Dexter: Resurrection.

Dexter: Resurrection, summer 2025 TBD, Paramount+ with Showtime

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

He’s baaack! And his smirk is more menacing than ever, too.

L-R: James Remar as Harry Morgan and Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Dexter will continue to get advice from his ghost dad, Harry, but will he listen to the code?

L-R: Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera and Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Harrison is all-smiles with Elsa Rivera (Emilia Suárez)… presumably before he learns his father isn’t actually dead.

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Dexter looks like he just made a less-than-clean getaway.

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 3, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Whoever this is, the person has brought out the rage inside that Dexter has long struggled to control.

L-R: Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Jill Marie Lawrence as Constance Kamara and Sharon Hope as Prudence Kamara in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Meanwhile, the Kamara family — Blessing (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), Constance (Jill Marie Lawrence), and Prudence (Sharon Hope) — seem to be bringing out the lighter side of him. Which side will win this time?!

David Zayas as Angel Batista in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Angel seems eager to get to the bottom of whatever’s going on.

Uma Thurman as Charley in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Charley is a former special ops officer who runs security for billionaire Leon Prater.. Here, she looks rather bemused, don’t you think?

Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Leon looks ready for whatever’s coming his way. But is he really?

L-R: Uma Thurman as Charley and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Charley has Leon’s back.

L-R: Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace and Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 5, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

The new detectives investigate… something.

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Harrison looks distraught to be encountering a crime scene. Was his father somehow involved?

Dexter: Resurrection




