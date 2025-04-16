The Dark Passenger returns. The first photos from Dexter: Resurrection, the upcoming sequel series to Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, have been revealed.

The show, which is the second new addition to the Dexter universe on Paramount+ with Showtime after the prequel Dexter: Original Sin, has been in production in New York City in recent weeks, and now we have a first glimpse at the action ahead.

In the photos, we see Dexter (Michael C. Hall) back in full monster mode as he screams at a new victim whose face is concealed.

As executive producer Clyde Phillips told TV Insider, Dexter’s survival of the shooting that took place in the finale of New Blood will be a narrow one. “In the beginning of Resurrection, the doctor says to Dexter, Michael Hall, ‘Had you been shot in the summertime, you’d be dead, but you were shot in zero-degree weather. And we ripped you open, and we’re able to get you minutes before you died.’”

We also see Harrison (Jack Alcott), Harry (James Remar) Angel Batista (David Zayas), and newcomers Charley (Uma Thurman), Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage), and Detectives Claudette Wallace (Kadia Saraf) and Melvin Oliva (Dominic Fumusa).

Scroll down to take a look at the first photos from Dexter: Resurrection.

Dexter: Resurrection, summer 2025 TBD, Paramount+ with Showtime