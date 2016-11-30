December 2016 Streaming: ‘Fuller House’, ‘Hairspray Live!’ and More Coming and Going This Month

Meaghan Darwish
Streaming
Amazon; Brian Bowen Smith/NBC; Michael Yarish / Netflix
As the year begins to wind down the streaming is at an all time high. Netflix will see multiple original series premieres this month, and the highly acclaimed Amazon series The Man in the High Castle will debut a second season.

Also this month the Full House spinoff Fuller House will return for a second season just in time for the holidays. HBO Now will be showcasing the lives of transgender Americans in The Trans List, and Hulu will be streaming Hairspray Live! after its premiere on NBC. Those shows and much more will be available through streaming this December.
Fuller House Season 2
Michael Yarish/Netflix

Netflix

Fuller House

The Netflix original series returns for a second season with the Tanners ringing in the holiday season, making the nostalgia reach new heights.

Our Top TV Picks: Barry – NETFLIX ORIGINAL , The Eighties Season 1, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Season 2

Our Top Movie Picks: Always, Beverly Hills Cop, The Angry Birds Movie

Last Chance Viewing: American Beauty, Sling Blade, Top Gun

Coming:

December 1
Always
Angels in the Snow
Beverly Hills Cop
Beyond Bollywood
Black Snake Moan
Chill with Bob Ross: Collection
Compulsion
D2: The Mighty Ducks
David Blaine: Street Magic
Dreamland
For the Love of Spock
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Season 2
Glory Daze: The Life and Time of Michael Alig
Harry and the Hendersons
Hitler: A Career
Holiday Engagement
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
House of Wax
Hannibal
Merli Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Merry Kissmas
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Picture Perfect
Rainbow Time
Rodeo & Juliet
Swept Under
Switchback
The Angry Birds Movie
The Crucible
The Little Rascals
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Rock
The Spirit of Christmas
Toys
Uncle Nick
Waking Life
Way of the Dragon
We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story
White Girl
Wildflower
Zero Point  

December 2-8
Fauda Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hip Hop Evolution Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pacific Heat Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost & Found Music Studios Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mad
The Good Neighbor
Blue Jay
Homeland (Iraq Year Zero) Season 1
Reggie Watts: Spatial —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Devil Dolls
The Model
The Cuba Libre Story Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL  

December 9-15
Captive Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cirque du Soleil Junior - Luna Petunia Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fuller House Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Four Seasons in Havana Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: Masters of Florence Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spectral —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Rabbit Project Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lucky Number Slevin
Phantom of the Theater
Breaking a Monster
Ricardo O'Farrill: Christmas Special —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Colony Season 1
Killswitch
I Am Not a Serial Killer
Nobel Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Versailles Season 1  

December 16-22
Barry —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Call Me Francis Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Crazyhead Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No Second Chance Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rats
The Adventures of Puss in Boots Season 4 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Miss Stevens
Disorder
Gabriel Iglesias: Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic Season 6
Ten Percent Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Break Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL  

December 23-29
Travelers Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trollhunters Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War
When Hari Got Married
Ajin Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chasing Cameron Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Comedy Bang! Bang! Season 5
The Hollywood Shorties  

December 30-31
The Eighties Season 1
Big in Bollywood

Leaving:

50 First Dates
American Beauty
Black Ops Series 2
Camp Takota
Carmen Jones
Cats & Dogs
Curious George: Swings Into Spring
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Event Horizon
Frequencies
McConkey
Medora
Monkey Business
Myth Hunters Series 1
Myth Hunters Series 2
Neil Young: Heart of Gold
Paycheck
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
River of No Return
Sling Blade
Thor: Hammer of the Gods
The Great War Diary Season 1
The In-Laws
The Out-of-Towners
Top Gun
Valley of the Dolls
World Trade Center
Legends of the Knight
The Red Baron
The Best of Me
Holes
The Da Vinci Code
High Profits Season 1
World War II in Colour
Beyond the Hills
Dark Skies
Just Friends
Spy Kids
Hercules: The Legendary Journeys Seasons 1-6
Man in the High Castle Season 2
Amazon

Amazon

Man in the High Castle

This Amazon original series is the story of an alternate history based on the idea that the allied powers won World War II is back for a second season, and picks up where the first left off.

Our Top TV Picks: The Expanse Season 1, Mozart in the Jungle Season 3, Homeland Season 6

Our Top Movie Picks: The Lobster, Café Society, Caddyshack

Coming:

Available for Streaming on Prime

December 1
6 Souls
Blood Diamond
Caddyshack
Choices of the Heart
Cobra
Color Me Perfect
Corregidor
Custer's Last Stand
The Day of the Wolves
Devil's Cargo
Devil's Playground
Diamond Trail
Dixie Jamboree
Down to the Sea
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferocious Pal
The Fighter
Fire Alarm
Fisherman's Wharf
Flaming Lead
Flying Blind
Forbidden Jungle
Getting Up and Going Home
Green Eyes
Half Shot at Sunrise
Hearts of Humanity
High Powered
Identity Unknown
If You Believe
In Old Santa Fe
Invisible Enemy
The Irish Gringo
Journey to Freedom
Kept Husbands
King of the Sierras
Lars and the Real Girl
Law of the 45's
Law of the Jungle
Lost in the Stratosphere
Love is Strange
Love Island
Mad Youth
Man with Two Lives
Color Me Perfect
Navigating the Heart
Paperman
Passion's Way
Peck's Bad Boy
Phantom Rancher
Range of Motion
Range War
Renegade Trail
Riddle Ranch
Rob Roy
Simba: King of the Beasts
Six Shootin' Sheriff
Skyway
Take My Advice
The Care and Handling of Roses
They Call It Murder
Tough Kid
When a Man's a Man
Wrangler's Roost  

December 2-8
The Lobster
Therapy for a Vampire
Lost in Oz Season 1 – AMAZON ORIGINAL  

December 9-15
Mozart in the Jungle Season 3 – AMAZON ORIGINAL
The Expanse Season 1
Daddy’s Home  

December 16-22
Anomalisa
Café Society - AMAZON ORIGINAL
Man in the High Castle Season 2 – AMAZON ORIGINAL

Available for Streaming on Amazon Video

December 2-8
Clarence Season 10
The Secret Agent Season 1
Pete’s Dragon
The BFG
Howards End
Oddball
Millionaire Dog
Dead Rising: Endgame  

December 9-15
Shelley
800 Words Season 1
Britain’s Bloodiest Crown Season 1
Close to the Enemy Season 1
Jericho of Scotland Yard Season 1

Available for Streaming on Amazon Channels

December 30
Homeland Season 6
Hairspray Live! - 2016
Maddie Baillio/NBC

Hulu

Hairspray Live!

The beloved musical gets the live televised treatment led by a cast of accomplished singers and dancers, and plenty of fabulous color.

Our Top TV Picks: Shut Eye: Complete Season 1, Star: Complete Season 1, Mars: Complete Season 1

Our Top Movie Picks: American Beauty, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants

Last Chance Viewing: Valkyrie, Chinatown, Kill Bill: Volume 1

Coming:


(Note: Titles with an * are available with a subscription to the Showtime premium add-on.)

December 1
A Guy Thing
Apocalypse Now
Apocalypse Now Redux
All Dogs go to Heaven
All Dogs go to Heaven 2
Antitrust
Autumn in New York
American Beauty
Black Rain
Black Water
The Bridges of Madison County
Born Romantic
Cats & Dogs
Carnival of Souls
The Counterfeit Traitor
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Desperately Seeking Susan
Devil’s Rejects
Don’t Answer the Phone
Doc Hollywood
Driving Miss Daisy
Escape From LA
Fluke
The Foot Fist Way
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Manhattan
The Hearse
House of 1,000 Corpses
Hard Rain
Indecent Proposal
Jackie Chan’s Project A
Jim Norton: Please Be Offended
Legend of the Drunken Master
Moonstruck
Never Back Down
No Country for Old Men
One from the Heart
Private Parts
Pulp Fiction
Rain Man
Reservoir Dogs
Ronin
Rosemary’s Baby
Rumble in the Bronx
Shivers
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Sling Blade
Space Cowboys
The Silence of the Lambs
The Truman Show
Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 3
The Usual Suspects
Vampires Kiss
Would You Rather  

December 2-8
Stories We Tell
On the Road
Shut Eye: Complete Season 1 – HULU ORIGINAL
Hairspray Live!: Special
Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour: Premiere*
The Thundermans: Complete Season 3  

December 9-15
Daddy’s Home
Teen Mom 2: Complete Season 6
The Love Guru
Star: Season 1 Premiere  

December 16-22
At the Devil’s Door
Beyond the Hills
The Bay
Anomalisa
Mars: Complete Season 1  

December 23-29
The Trip to Italy
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Barbarians Rising: Complete Season 1
Iron Man
The Reluctant Fundamentalist  

December 30-31
Last Weekend
Zoolander 2
Venture Bros: Complete Season 6
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Spiderman 3  

Leaving:

And God Created Woman
Blue Steel
Chinatown
Congo
Cool It
Courage Mountain
Curse of the Pink Panther
Death at a Funeral
The Gambler
The Godson
Happily N’Ever After
Joyride
Mission Park
National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call
National Lampoon Presents Dirty Movie
National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze 2: College
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther(1964)
Under the Gun(2006)
Valkyrie
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Nicole Maines and Janet Mock in The Trans List
HBO

HBO Now

The Trans List

This program examines the lives of Americans that identify as transgender and the experiences they face in their day to day reality.

Our Top TV Picks: Vice Special Report: A House Divided, Risky Drinking,
Every Brilliant Thing

Our Top Movie Picks: Hail, Caesar!, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, A Serious Man

Last Chance Viewing: Say Anything…, Scarface, Poltergeist

 

Coming:

December 1

Any Given Sunday

Assassins

Cop Land

The Family Man

Gentleman Broncos

The Green Mile

High Anxiety

License to Wed

Mr. Baseball

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

My Blue Heaven

P.S. I Love You

Redemption

A Serious Man

Singles

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

They Live

Wildcats

 

December 2-8

Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds – HBO ORIGINAL

The Trans List – HBO ORIGINAL

Keanu

 

December 9-15

Vice Special Report: A House Divided – HBO ORIGINAL

HBO First Look: Hidden Figures – HBO ORIGINAL

Self/Less

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

 

December 16-22

Risky Drinking – HBO ORIGINAL

Midnight Special

 

December 23-29

Every Brilliant Thing – HBO ORIGINAL

Puerto Ricans in Paris

Hail, Caesar!

 

December 31

Criminal

 

Estrenos:

Luces brillantes (aka Shine a Light)

Baires

Vacaciones en familia (aka Family Holidays)

Guerras ajenas (aka Wars of Others)

 

 

Leaving:

Bad Santa

Black Sea

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Boy Next Door

Catacombs

Deep Blue Sea

Dog Day Afternoon

Dumb and Dumber

Eight Legged Freaks

The Fantastic Four

Ghost

High Fidelity

Joy Ride

Jupiter Ascending

Lost in Space

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

MI-5

Mistress in America

Naked Lunch

National Treasure

Next Friday

Not Another Teen Movie

Ocean’s Thirteen

Pan

Poltergeist

Reindeer Games

Say Anything…

Scarface

Scent of a Woman

Snakes on a Plane

The Level - Laura Haddock and Karla Crome
Acorn

Acorn

The Level

The Acorn original series is a story about a two-sided detective who finds herself at the center of a murder investigation, which threatens to unravel the web of lies she has so delicately tangled.

Our Top TV Pick: Close to the Enemy

Coming:

December 5

The Brokenwood Mysteries Series 3

Detectorists Christmas Special

Medieval Lives

 

December 12

The Level

War & Peace

 

December 25

A Place to Call Home Season 4

 

December 26

Close to the Enemy

Where the Heart Is Season 7

Housewife 49

SuperMansion: War on Christmas
Crackle

Crackle

SuperMansion: War On Christmas

This Christmas special is for fans of the claymation film SuperMansion which features the comedic voice talents of Bryan Cranston, Seth Green, Keegan-Michael Key and more.

Our Top TV Picks: The Dead Zone Season 2, Sports Jeopardy!, Happy Endings Season 3

Our Top Movie Picks: About A Boy, Enough, National Lampoon’s Animal House

Last Chance Viewing: Do The Right Thing, Psycho, The Interview

Coming


New Crackle Originals:
SuperMansion: War On Christmas
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
Sports Jeopardy!  

What’s New:
7 Seconds
About A Boy
All American Bikini Car Wash
Apollo 13
Enough
Facing Ali
Ghost Rider
Greenberg
Guess Who - EXCLUSIVE
Half Baked
Happy Endings Season 3
Harvard Park
Joe Dirt
Miami Vice
National Lampoon's Animal House
Slap Shot
Slap Shot 2: Breaking The Ice
Slap Shot 3: The Junior League
Snowboard Academy
The Dead Zone S2
The Professional
Vacancy
Vacancy 2: The First Cut  

Available One Month Only:
An Evening With Kevin Smith
Anaconda
As Good As It Gets
Attack The Block
Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher
Best Of The Best
Blood Out
Breaking Wind
Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star
Can't Hardly Wait
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Christine
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Devil In A Blue Dress
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Dragonball: Evolution
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Edison Force
End Game
Fallen
Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
Freelancers
Gattaca
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.
Half Past Dead
Half Past Dead 2
Higher Learning
Hitch
Idle Hands
Iron Man: Rise Of Technovore
John Q
Joyeux Noel (Merry Christmas)
Justice League: The New Frontier
Knock Off
Look Who's Talking
Magic Magic
Meeting Evil
Mixed Nuts
Moon
Oldboy
Reign Over Me
Saving Silverman
School Daze
Sheena
Side Out
Spanglish
Squatters
Stan Lee's Mutants, Monsters And Marvels
Starship Troopers
Striking Distance
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
The Big Chill
The Blob
The Experiment
The Mortal Instruments
The Net
Tyson
Urban Justice
Wind
Wind Chill  

Leaving

10 Items Or Less Seasons1-3
2001: A Space Travesty
227 Season 3
30 Days Of Night: Dark Days
30 Nights Of Paranormal Activity With The Devil Inside The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
All In The Family Season 9
Archie Bunker's Place Season 2
Army Of Darkness
Balls Out: Gary The Tennis Coach
Benson Season 3
Big Daddy
Blood And Bone
Blood+ Seasons 1-4
Clockers
Crooklyn
Dazed And Confused
Demons Season 1
Do The Right Thing
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story
Franklin & Bash Season 2
Game of Death
Glory
Grady Season 1
Hart To Hart Season 2
Heavy Gear Season 2
Huff Season 2
I Dream of Jeannie Season 3
Kurozuka Season 1
Mad About You Season 3
Malcolm and Eddie Season 3
Married...With Children Season 4
NewsRadio Season 3
Psycho
Rudo Y Cursi
Seinfeld (Theme: Festivus Feast)
  • The Big Salad (Season 6, Episode 2)
  • The Butter Shave (Season 9, Episode 1)
  • The Chicken Roaster (Season 8, Episode 8)
  • The Dinner Party (Season 5, Episode 14)
  • The Mango (Season 5, Episode 1)
  • The Muffin Tops (Season 8, Episode 21)
  • The Nonfat Yogurt (Season 5, Episode 8)
  • The Soup Nazi (Season 7, Episode 6)
  • The Soup (Season 6, Episode 8)
  • The Strike (Season 9, Episode 10)
Sheena Season 1
Sixteen Candles
Smokey And The Bandit
Smokey And The Bandit II
Smokey And The Bandit III
Soap Season 1
Spy Game
Tales From The Hood
The 6th Day
The Bone Collector
The Dead Zone Season 1
The Greatest
The Interview - EXCLUSIVE
The Jackie Chan Adventures Season 2
The Michael J. Fox Show Season 1
The Real Ghostbusters Seasons 2-3
The Shield Seasons 6-7
The Skeleton Key
The Steve Harvey Show Season 2
The Thing
VIP Season 3
Weird Science
What's Happening Now!! Season 2
What's Happening!! Season 3
Who's The Boss? Season 2
Andy Richter's Home for the Holidays
Seeso

Seeso

Andy Richter’s Home For The Holidays

The funny man invites you to spend the holidays with him and his family, including interesting members like the talking gift, and celebrity friends.

Our Top TV Pick: Funny As Hell Season 6

Coming:

December 1
Lachlan Patterson: Live at Venice Beach - STAND-UP SPECIAL
Joe Matarese “Medicated” - STAND-UP SPECIAL  

December 8
Joey Coco Diaz “Socially Unacceptable” - STAND-UP SPECIAL  

December 15
Funny As Hell Season 6  

December 20-22
Andy Richter’s Home For The Holidays
Nick Thune “A Good Man” - STAND-UP SPECIAL  

December 29
Ian Harvie’s “May The Best Cock Win” - STAND-UP SPECIAL
Laurie Kilmartin’s “45 Jokes About My Dead Dad” - STAND-UP SPECIAL
