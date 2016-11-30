December 2016 Streaming: ‘Fuller House’, ‘Hairspray Live!’ and More Coming and Going This Month

HBO Now
The Trans List
This program examines the lives of Americans that identify as transgender and the experiences they face in their day to day reality.
Every Brilliant Thing
Coming:
December 1
Any Given Sunday
Assassins
Cop Land
The Family Man
Gentleman Broncos
The Green Mile
High Anxiety
License to Wed
Mr. Baseball
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
My Blue Heaven
P.S. I Love You
Redemption
A Serious Man
Singles
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
They Live
Wildcats
December 2-8
Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds – HBO ORIGINAL
The Trans List – HBO ORIGINAL
Keanu
December 9-15
Vice Special Report: A House Divided – HBO ORIGINAL
HBO First Look: Hidden Figures – HBO ORIGINAL
Self/Less
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
December 16-22
Risky Drinking – HBO ORIGINAL
Midnight Special
December 23-29
Every Brilliant Thing – HBO ORIGINAL
Puerto Ricans in Paris
Hail, Caesar!
December 31
Criminal
Estrenos:
Luces brillantes (aka Shine a Light)
Baires
Vacaciones en familia (aka Family Holidays)
Guerras ajenas (aka Wars of Others)
Leaving:
Bad Santa
Black Sea
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Boy Next Door
Catacombs
Deep Blue Sea
Dog Day Afternoon
Dumb and Dumber
Eight Legged Freaks
The Fantastic Four
Ghost
High Fidelity
Joy Ride
Jupiter Ascending
Lost in Space
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
MI-5
Mistress in America
Naked Lunch
National Treasure
Next Friday
Not Another Teen Movie
Ocean’s Thirteen
Pan
Poltergeist
Reindeer Games
Say Anything…
Scarface
Scent of a Woman
Snakes on a Plane