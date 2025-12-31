All of the Siblings Who Have Competed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

It’s a family affair! Over the years, Dancing With the Stars has had several family members compete against each other, as well as on different seasons. Robert Irwin‘s win on Season 34 might have fans curious as to what other family members have competed on the ABC show since his sister, Bindi, won Season 21 in 2015.

Among the pros, there have been three sibling duos throughout the seasons. Derek and Julianne Hough, who are still part of the show, once competed against each other. Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy were once a brotherly duo to be reckoned with on the show. While Maks has since moved on, Val remains a fixture to this day. The last pro sibling duo was Rylee and Lindsay Arnold. Lindsay competed for many seasons before unofficially retiring after Season 30, and Rylee became a pro in Season 32.

While other family duos have competed on the show, like mother and daughter Charli and Heidi D’Amelio, we are only focusing on the siblings.

Robert and Bindi Irwin are the only sibling duo who have both won, but they are not the only siblings who have danced for the mirrorball. Find out what other sibling duos appeared on the show, even if it was in different seasons.

