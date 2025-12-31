All of the Siblings Who Have Competed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

BINDI IRWIN, ROBERT IRWIN, TERRI IRWIN, 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 finale, November 25, 2025
Disney/Eric McCandless
It’s a family affair! Over the years, Dancing With the Stars has had several family members compete against each other, as well as on different seasons. Robert Irwin‘s win on Season 34 might have fans curious as to what other family members have competed on the ABC show since his sister, Bindi, won Season 21 in 2015.

Among the pros, there have been three sibling duos throughout the seasons. Derek and Julianne Hough, who are still part of the show, once competed against each other. Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy were once a brotherly duo to be reckoned with on the show. While Maks has since moved on, Val remains a fixture to this day. The last pro sibling duo was Rylee and Lindsay Arnold. Lindsay competed for many seasons before unofficially retiring after Season 30, and Rylee became a pro in Season 32.

While other family duos have competed on the show, like mother and daughter Charli and Heidi D’Amelio, we are only focusing on the siblings.

Robert and Bindi Irwin are the only sibling duo who have both won, but they are not the only siblings who have danced for the mirrorball. Find out what other sibling duos appeared on the show, even if it was in different seasons.

What siblings would you like to see on the show? Let us know in the comments.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, now streaming, Disney+ and Hulu

(left) Robert Irwin and Witney Carson winning
ABC/Getty Images

Robert and Bindi Irwin

Robert Irwin won Season 34 with Witney Carson, giving the pro her second win.

His older sister, Bindi competed with Derek Hough on Season 21 and went on to win the season. Bindi was one of six wins for Hough.

They are the only sibling duo in the history of the show to have both won.

(left) Marie Osmond on
Carol Kaelson/Adam Larkey /ABC/courtesy Everett Collection

Donny and Marie Osmond

Donny and Marie Osmond are more than just siblings who sang together. They also danced together. Well, they danced on the same show, but different seasons.

Marie was partnered with Jonathan Roberts on Season 5. They place third. Roberts did not have any wins.

Donny competed on Season 9 with Kym Johnson Herjavec and went on to win the season.

Johnson Herjavec also won with Hines Ward in Season 12.

(left) Kelly Osbourne on
Adam Taylor/Adam Larkey/Disney/Getty

Jack and Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne danced on Season 9 with Louis Van Amstel and placed third.

Jack Osbourne also placed third, but on Season 17 with Cheryl Burke.

Van Amstel never won DWTS, and Osbourne was his highest-ranked celebrity.

Burke won twice and made it to the top three numerous times.

(left) Kim Kardashian on
Kelsey McNeal /Adam Taylor /ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Kim and Rob Kardashian

Before the Kardashians were a household name, two of the siblings competed on Dancing With the Stars.

Kim placed 11th on Season 7 with three-time champion, Mark Ballas.

Kim is tied with Shannen Doherty for Ballas’ lowest-placed contestant.

Rob was partnered with Cheryl Burke on Season 13 and they placed second.

(left) Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd on
Craig Sjodin/ABC

Nick and Drew Lachey

The brothers aren’t just in 98 Degrees together, they’ve also stepped foot on the dance floor.

Nick Lachey placed ninth on Season 25 with Peta Murgatroyd. Murgatroyd has won two times.

Drew won Season 2 with Cheryl Burke, giving her her first mirrorball win.

Drew returned for Season 15: All Stars with Anna Trebunskaya, where they placed 11th.

(left) Aaron Carter and Karina Smirnoff on
Adam Larkey /Kelsey McNeal /ABC /courtesy Everett Collection

Aaron and Nick Carter

Aaron Carter competed on Season 9 of the ABC show with Karina Smirnoff.

They placed fifth. Smirnoff won Season 13 and made it to the finals two other times.

Aaron tragically passed away on November 5, 2022.

Nick competed on Season 21 with Sharna Burgess. They placed second behind Bindi and Derek.

Burgess only won once, but made it to the finals many times.

(left) Toni Braxton with Val Chmerkovskiy on
Adam Taylor/Kelsey McNeal /ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

Tamar and Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton competed on Season 7 with Alec Mazzo, where they placed eighth. Mazzo won Season 1 with Kelly Monaco.

Tamar Braxton placed fifth on Season 21 with Val Chmerkovskiy. Chmerkovskiy has three wins so far.

