Grant Ellis attends Hulu's Get Real House at Casa Lago, Dylan Efron attends Vanity Fair and Instagram's Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood Party, Spencer Pratt attends the Prime Video Summer Solstice Party
Dancing With the Stars was renewed for Season 34, and Robert Irwin has already been confirmed as the first celebrity contestant who will be hitting the ballroom. While it might be quite some time before the rest of the cast is announced, there’s already been some buzz about who else could be on the list.

The full Season 33 cast wasn’t announced until September 4, with the season premiering less than two weeks later on September 17. There are often casting decisions being made up until the very last minute. For instance, Jenn Tran found out she was joining Season 33 the night before she had to hop on a plane from Los Angeles to New York to be there for the Good Morning America cast reveal.

All of that to say, there is still plenty of time for producers to make their official picks, but scroll down to see who the rumor mill has as part of the Season 34 DWTS cast!

Grant Ellis attends Hulu's Get Real House at Casa Lago
Grant Ellis

It’s become pretty standard for a Bachelor Nation alum to hit the ballroom on Dancing With the Stars. In fact, the last seven seasons of the show (among others in the past) have had a Bachelor or Bachelorette alum as part of the cast.

With no season of The Bachelorette airing this summer, Grant Ellis will be the most recent Bachelor Nation lead when DWTS returns, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he joined the cast. Plus, he previously told TV Insider that he’d definitely be interested in joining!

“If it’s something that’s offered to me, then it’s something I’ll do,” he confirmed. “If it’s not, I’m not going to be offended. But I would like to, you know?”

Dylan Efron attends Heineken House at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Dylan Efron

Fresh off of Dylan Efron‘s Season 3 win on The Traitors, he’s become a viral internet sensation. What better way to keep up the momentum and 15 minutes of fame than with another television appearance?

Plus, DWTS judge Derek Hough fueled rumors that Efron could appear on the show by commenting on one of his Instagram posts, “See you on the dance floor?”

Cynthia Bailey attends the Better Brothers Los Angeles 11th Annual Truth Awards
Cynthia Bailey

DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy recently competed on Hulu’s Got to Get Out and got to know a handful of other reality stars. Although some of them have already been on DWTS, he took notes of which others could be good future cast members.

Cynthia Bailey was one of them. “I think Cynthia would do well on Dancing With the Stars,” he told TV Insider.

Spencer Pratt attends Prime Video and Freevee's Summer Solstice LA Event
Spencer Pratt

In that same vein, Chmerkovskiy noted, “Spencer Pratt would be really funny [on DWTS].”

Pratt previously told TV Insider that he had been approached for the show in its early days, but was unable to join because he was working with a different network at the time. Although he said he hasn’t been asked in recent years, he joked that he’d be down to pair up with Chmerkovskiy to be the first male/male pair.

Jason Kelce attends Wondery x The New Heights House Party Hosted
Jason Kelce

While there have been no official rumors about Jason Kelce joining DWTS, he’d be right up the show’s alley! Every season usually has an athlete or two, and Kelce is a fan-favorite in both the sports world and entertainment world.

However, he’s quite busy with a number of different projects and deals … plus four young kids at home.

Kelsey Anderson attends Hulu's Get Real House at Casa Lago
Kelsey Anderson

Kelsey Anderson spent a lot of time at Dancing With the Stars in 2024 when her fiancé, Joey Graziadei, competed on (and won) Season 33. But could she also win the Mirrorball Trophy?

In an interview with Swooon, Anderson expressed interest in putting on her own dancing shoes.

While discussing what reality shows she might want to try next, Anderson said, “Or [maybe I’ll] get my Dancing with the Stars moment. Maybe I’ll win.”

