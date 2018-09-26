‘Dancing with the Stars: Juniors’ Cast: Honey Boo Boo, Tripp Palin Johnston & More (PHOTOS)

Miles Brown (black-ish) with Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold

JASON MAYBAUM, EMMA SLATER, ELLIANA WALMSLEY
ABC/Ed Herrera

Jason Maybaum (Disney star) with Elliana Walmsley, mentored by Emma Slater

ADDISON OSTA SMITH, LEV CAMERON, KEO MOTSEPE
ABC/Ed Herrera

Addison Osta Smith (MasterChef Junior champion) with Lev Khmelev, mentored by Keo Motsepe

Dancing With The Stars - Hayley Erbert, Kameron Couch, Hudson West
ABC/Ed Herrera

Hudson West (General Hopsital star) with Kameron Couch, mentored by Hayley Erbert

Brandon Armstrong mentors Artyon Celestine and Ariana Greenblatt on Dancing With The Stars
ABC/Ed Herrera

Ariana Greenblatt (Stuck in the Middle star) with Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong

Witney Carson, Kamri Peterson, and Akash Vukoti
ABC/Ed Herrera

Akash Vukoti (Spelling Bee champion) with Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson

Dancing With The Stars - Tripp Palin Johnston (son of Bristol Palin) with Hailey Bills, mentored by Jenna Johnson
ABC/Ed Herrera

Tripp Palin Johnston (Son of Bristol Palin) with Hailey Bills, mentored by Jenna Johnson

Dancing With The Stars - Brightyn Brems, Mandla Morris, Cheryl Burke
ABC/Ed Herrera

Mandla Morris (Son of Stevie Wonder) with Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke

ALAN BERSTEN, JT CHURCH, SKY BROWN
ABC/Ed Herrera

Sky Brown (Skateboarding prodigy) with JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten

Jake Monreal, Sophia Pippen, Sasha Farber in Dancing With The Stars
ABC/Ed Herrera

Sophia Pippen (Daughter on Scottie Pippen) with Jake Monreal, mentored by Sasha Farber

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors - Tristan Ianiero, Alana Thompson, Artem Chigvintsev
ABC/Ed Herrera

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson (Reality TV star) with Tristan Ianiero, mentored by Artem Chigvintsev

'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' - Mandy Moore, Val Chmerkovskiy, Adam Rippon
ABC/Ed Herrera

Judges Mandy Moore, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Adam Rippon

Frankie Muniz, Jordan Fisher
ABC/Ed Herrera

Hosts Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher

ABC just revealed which 12 celebrity kids will be competing on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors this year!

The lineup includes two Disney stars, one of the kids from black-ish, a number of celebrity children, and the youngest boy to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The mini-stars, who are part of the youngest cast yet, will be partnered with professional junior ballroom dancers and mentored by DWTS pros. DWTS Season 25 stars Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz are serving as hosts, while Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, two-time Mirror Ball champion Val Chmerkovskiy, and choreographer Mandy Moore serve as judges.

Click through the gallery above to find out who made the cut.

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, Season Premiere, Sunday, October 7, 8/7c, ABC

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors

