Dancing With the Stars‘ popularity is on the upswing, which means there are a lot of passionate fans out there who have some pretty heavy opinions about the eliminations made in the ballroom each week. On November 25, Season 34 will crown its champion, and there’s bound to be some discourse amid viewers about whether the right person was selected.

The eventual winner will be the person who receives the highest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes in the finale episode. Since Season 1, this show has been about the fans as much as it is about the scores from the professional judges, which means not everybody always agrees with the majority decisions that are made.

Over the years, there have been some controversial winners, with fans arguing that the best dancer was not chosen, among other complaints. Scroll down for a ranking of the Mirrorball controversies.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC