13 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Predictions for Season 35

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Taylor Lautner visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on May 17, 2023 in New York, Gia Giudice attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena, Cam Newton attends the BET Awards Media House on June 29, 2024
Jamie McCarthy/David Becker/Robin L Marshall Getty Images

Another season of Dancing With the Stars has come and gone, and with so much buzz surrounding the 34th installment of the show, we’re already looking ahead to what’s to come in 2026. While ABC hasn’t officially announced a DWTS renewal yet, with the improved Season 34 ratings and increased chatter about the show, we can likely expect Season 35 to come next fall.

Should the show return, the full celebrity cast won’t be confirmed until closer to the premiere date, but we have some ideas about who could hit the ballroom next. Some of our predictions have already spoken about wanting to be on the show, while others are internet favorites.

Ahead of Season 34, four contestants were revealed before the full cast announcement, so it may just be a matter of months before we start learning who may be putting on their dancing shoes.

Scroll down to see our list of Season 35 predictions, and hop into the comments section to let us know if you agree. Who do YOU think will be part of next season’s cast?

Taylor Lautner attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner was a rumored Season 34 contestant in 2025,  and while he didn’t end up competing on the show, he’d certainly be an excellent candidate for a future season.

We’ve had Harry Potter and Hunger Games stars on the show in the past, so  grabbing cast members from the Twilight franchise is a logical step.

Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Tia or Tamera Mowery

DWTS loves nostalgia, so it would only be fitting for a 90s star to be part of the cast. Tia Mowery or her twin sister, Tamera Mowery, are great options to fill this void!

Jen Shah
Bravo

Jen Shah

Real Housewives stars have been staples on DWTS over the years, and with Jen Shah ending her prison sentence early, she’d certainly have a story to tell as a contestant.

Taylor Paul attends the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party at Gansevoort Rooftop
Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Taylor Frankie Paul

With Taylor Frankie Paul starring on both The Bachelorette and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in 2026, she’s pretty much a shoo-in for a DWTS casting call.

Tyler Hynes attends the Fandom Party at SDCC 2025 at Float at Hard Rock Hotel
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Tyler Hynes

It’s absolutely time we start flooding DWTS with Hallmark stars, and Tyler Hynes is the perfect guy to kick it off.

Cam Newton poses in the press room during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Cam Newton

Pretty much every season of DWTS has a retired athlete, and Cam Newton seems like a likely fit to fill that spot in the future. He’s already competed on Special Forces, so the ballroom could definitely be next.

Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Todd or Julie Chrisley

Todd Chrisley or Julie Chrisley could fill the “controversial” slot on a season of DWTS. They both served prison time until they were pardoned by Donald Trump in May 2025.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Giovanni Mazza attends 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Giovanni Mazza

Various soap stars have made DWTS appearances over the years, but it’s been a while. General Hospital’s Giovanni Mazza could be the right person to change that.

Donna Kelce attends the 2024 Glamour Women Of The Year at Times Square
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Donna Kelce

Fresh off an appearance on Season 4 of The Traitors at the beginning of 2026, Donna Kelce could continue her reality television competition run on DWTS.

Chloe Kim of Team United States poses for a portrait during the Team USA Beijing 2022 Olympic shoot
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Chloe Kim

It’s pretty much a given that Season 35 will include a U.S. winter Olympian. We won’t know who goes viral until the 2026 Games in February, but snowboarder Chloe Kim is definitely an early favorite.

Gia Giudice attends the 19th Annual Stand Up For Heroes event at David Geffen Hall
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Gia Giudice

When Gia Giudice stopped by TV Insider to promote her Special Forces win, she confirmed that she’s dying to compete on DWTS, and we’re manifesting that for her!

Remi Bader attends the
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Remi Bader

Recent seasons of the show tend to have at least one internet influencer in the cast, and Remi Bader would be a perfect person to cast next. She’s always been an open book, which is an important quality when competing on DWTS.

Bart Johnson attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2025
Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Bart Johnson

2026 will mark the 20th anniversary of High School Musical, so it’s time to bring back another cast member. Bart Johnson keeps the love for the movie alive on his podcast, so he’d be the perfect representative.

Lucas Grabeel is another good option, too!

Dancing With the Stars key art

