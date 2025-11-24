In 2012, Dancing With the Stars did something it hasn’t done since and brought back 13 previous contestants for another shot at the Mirrorball trophy. The cast consisted mostly of previous winners and finalists, along with two contestants who many felt were eliminated too early on their original seasons. Melissa Rycroft was crowned the winner against runner-up Shawn Johnson and second runner-up Kelly Monaco.

It’s now been 13 years and 19 seasons since we’ve had an All-Star show, and Season 35 seems like the perfect time to bring it back. There have been so many contestants who missed their shot at the Mirrorball simply because the competition on their season was too fierce. Many viewers also feel that there are some competitors who were “robbed” of the win because of fan voting piling on another contestant. Why not give them another shot?!

With Season 34 winding down, we’re looking ahead at who could come back for another chance to take home the Mirrorball. Since there have been SO many seasons since the last All-Star year, it only seems fair to take winners off the table this time around (after all, last All-Star rendition only had 14 previous seasons to choose from, so the pool was much smaller). We’re also going to only focus on the seasons since the OG All-Stars, so Seasons 16 to 34.

Scroll down for our list of DWTS contestants who we think should come back for an All-Star season, and hop into the comments section to let us know if there’s anyone we missed!

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Finale, Tuesday, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+