If you love to dance, there’s another show to add to your watchlist.

Bravo is bringing to television screens six bold and talented women to the dance floor facing off in ballroom competitions across the country in the new docuseries Dancing Queens. It will premiere on Tuesday, May 9 at 9/8c.

This docuseries follows Colette Marotto, Donie Burch, Gaëlle Benchetrit, Leonie Biggs, Pooja Mehta, and Sabrina Strasser as they invest time and money into their all-consuming passion to vie for the top spots, respect, and recognition in the world of Pro-Am dance competitions. Pro-Am combines amateur dancers competing with professional partners. The amateur dancers are highly skilled and spend tens of thousands of dollars on their hair, makeup, outfits, and the expenses for the professional partners to practice, travel, and compete.

Watch the sneak peek below to see what they go through on and off the dance floor, what they’ll do to win, and more.

Dancing Queens is produced by Sharp Entertainment, with Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Amy Bonezzi, and Danielle Medina serving as executive producers. Regan Watford serves as co-executive producer.

Scroll down to meet the Dancing Queens and read their bios — you’ll find out who had her pro partner leave her to compete with another of the women and who’s in a contentious on-again, off-again relationship with her partner.

