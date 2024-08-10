‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: What Happened to Voit & More Questions for Season 18
Criminal Minds: Evolution ended its 17th season with the BAU celebrating while elsewhere, one of its major characters was in a life-or-death situation—but his fate isn’t too up in the air. Rather, we’re left with questions about what led to that ending for Voit (Zach Gilford) and what it means going forward.
And thanks to TV Insider’s interview with showrunner Erica Messer, we also have some teases about what to expect in Season 18, including which agents will be at the center of the trauma (after Joe Mantegna‘s Rossi, then Paget Brewster‘s Prentiss were in 16 and 17), which just leaves us with more questions. Plus, what about that agent’s sibling that was mentioned in the finale?
Below, we take a look at those and more burning questions for Season 18.
Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 18, TBA, Paramount+