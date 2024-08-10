Michael Yarish / Paramount+

In a flashback in the finale, Prentiss told Bailey (Nicholas D’Agosto) that she has a sister. “Maybe” we’ll see her next season, according to Messer.

And if you were surprised to hear that tidbit of Prentiss’ life, you weren’t the only one. “We were all texting each other like, ‘Wait, does Prentiss have a sister?’ And we were all trying to reach out to other departments and say, ‘Hey, do you remember Prentiss ever talking about having a sister or being an only child? What do we know?'” Brewster told us. “And apparently, someone found somewhere that yes, either we’d never mentioned it or it’s possible that Prentis had a sister. So that’s where we went with it—which is cool for me because maybe at some point, my sister shows up. Who could that be? That would be exciting.”

She added, “Clearly, they have problems because in the elevator Prentiss is like, ‘Yeah, I have a sister,’ clearly not happy with her. And I asked them, ‘Is it okay if that’s the spin I put on the sister that it’s not easy, it’s not rosy, it’s not perfect?’ Clearly, they’re estranged because we’ve never met her. So I wanted to make the possibility of Prentiss’ sister come alive as a possible root in a story just so that if the writers choose to use it, they have somewhere to go. And now we know going in that, oh, Prentiss and her sister aren’t necessarily getting along. I don’t know, maybe that was a seed the writers can use or not.”