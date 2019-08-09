7 Best ‘Criminal Minds’ Episodes That Could Foreshadow a JJ & Reid Relationship (PHOTOS)
Criminal Minds surprised fans when it ended its 14th season with JJ’s (AJ Cook) love confession, and now everyone’s waiting to see how the CBS drama’s final season will address that big moment.
In “Truth or Dare,” while being held at gunpoint and with lives on the line, JJ told Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), “I’ve always loved you. I was just too scared to say it before.” Unfortunately, things had just become too complicated for the two. (After all, she is married with children — and Reid is their godfather.)
But while the confession may have seemingly come out of nowhere, given that the last time the series truly considered JJ and Reid a potential match was way back in Season 1, there have been hints over the years since.
