Move over sous chefs, it’s time for the sleuth chefs to take over as Crime Scene Kitchen returns for its third season on Thursday (September 26) night.

This time, two dozen contestants will compete for the $100,000 prize — including six pairs of family members and six pairs of friends. As usual, each pair of bakers will be tasked with becoming culinary detectives to determine what was baked in the kitchen and how to recreate the same dessert, with host Joel McHale buzzing around them the whole time. Judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp then critique the confections for both closeness to the original design and sheer deliciousness.

Before the quirky cooking competition series returns for its Season 3 premiere, take a look at everything you should know about its new cast of contestants in the gallery below.

Crime Scene Kitchen, Season 3 premiere, September 26, 9/8c, Fox