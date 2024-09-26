‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 3: Meet the Contestants (PHOTOS)

Move over sous chefs, it’s time for the sleuth chefs to take over as Crime Scene Kitchen returns for its third season on Thursday (September 26) night. 

This time, two dozen contestants will compete for the $100,000 prize — including six pairs of family members and six pairs of friends. As usual, each pair of bakers will be tasked with becoming culinary detectives to determine what was baked in the kitchen and how to recreate the same dessert, with host Joel McHale buzzing around them the whole time. Judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp then critique the confections for both closeness to the original design and sheer deliciousness.

Before the quirky cooking competition series returns for its Season 3 premiere, take a look at everything you should know about its new cast of contestants in the gallery below.

Crime Scene Kitchen, Season 3 premiere, September 26, 9/8c, Fox

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Anyatta and Sonjii. CR/ FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

ANYATTA WARD and SONJII WARD-JONES (Siblings)

Hometown: Fort Worth, TX

Anyatta’s Social: Instagram | Facebook

Sonjii’s Social: Instagram

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants April and Samantha. CR/ FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

APRIL SALDANA RODRIGUEZ and SAMANTHA GARZA (Friends)

Hometowns: Pflugerville, TX and Austin, TX

April’s Social: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok  

Samantha’s Socials: Instagram

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Becky and Daniel. CR/ FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

BECKY ROSALES and DANIEL ROSALES (Siblings)

Hometowns: Miami, FL and Dallas, TX

Becky’s Social: Instagram

Daniel’s Social: Instagram | Facebook

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Brando and Nikki. CR/ FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

BRANDO WALLACE and NIKKI PENSABENE (Friends)

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Brando’s Social: Instagram

Nikki’s Social: Instagram

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Cliff and Adam. CR/ FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

CLIFF BUTLER and ADAM MARTINEZ (Friends)

Hometown: Austin, TX and San Marcos, TX

Adam’s Social: Instagram

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Courtney and Danielle. CR/ FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

COURTNEY RICE and DANIELLE PEOPLES (Uncle/Niece)

Hometowns: Placentia, CA and Orange, CA

Danielle’s Social: Instagram | Facebook

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Janusz and Deiron. CR/ FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

JANUSZ DOMAGALA and KEIRON GEORGE MURPHY (Friends)

Hometowns: Brighton, UK and London, England

Janusz’s Social: Instagram |FacebookX | TikTok

Keiron’s Social: Instagram | TikTok

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Jesse and Justin. CR/ FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

JESSE GILHULA and JUSTIN DE JESUS (Friends)

Hometowns: Houston, TX and Calgary, Alberta

Jesse’s Social: Instagram

Justin’s Social: Instagram | TikTok

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Jessica and Lenore. CR/ FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

JESSICA HARRISON and LENORE JOHNSON

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Jessica’s Social: InstagramFacebook | TikTok

Lenore’s Socials: Instagram | Facebook | X | TikTok

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Katelyn and Ronan. CR/ FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

KATELYN ALLEN and RONAN ALLEN (Spouses)

Hometown: Murray, UT

Katelyn and Ronan’s Social:

Instagram | Facebook | X | TikTok

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Nigel and Karen. CR/ FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

NIGEL BATCHELOR and KAREN RUSSELL (Son/Mother)

Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Nigel’s Social: Instagram

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Starlett and Kai. CR/ FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

STARLETT SIMMONS and KAI TAALIB (Mother/Daughter)

Hometown: Detroit, MI

Starlett’s Social: Instagram | TikTok 

Kai’s Social: Instagram

