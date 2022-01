THE EVERETT COLLECTION

Goldie Hawn and Ruth Buzzi rose to fame on this clever 1968–73 ensemble sketch series featuring cohosts Dan Rowan and Dick Martin running through bits including the Joke Wall: Cast members popped out to deliver quips like, “I used to star in our church amateur show. Well, do you know the thrill it is to see your name up there in candles?” Seasons 1–6 available