Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

Intelligence is going through some changes in Chicago P.D. Season 13, which premieres on Wednesday, October 1, and that includes a new team member, Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi).

In “Consequences,” NBC teases, “Voight [Jason Beghe] teams up with an unlikely ally to take a killer off the streets while fighting to bring his Intelligence unit back together.” The network has also released photos, which you can check out below, that offer a look at Imani as well as Intelligence on the streets and in their office — is Burgess (Marina Squerciati) getting her detective badge back? The season begins with her without it.

With the team divided as the season begins, Voight is now with the Rapid Response squad and dealing with the fallout of last spring’s events: the corrupt Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) opening an investigation into Intelligence and Voight orchestrating his murder. He’s “struggling with how to fix [the situation], and navigate this by the book,” showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Insider as part of our One Chicago Fall Preview.

Voight no longer has ASA Chapman (Sara Bues) by his side — there has even been a question of whether their connection could turn romantic — so “all that he has now” is the Intelligence unit, according to Beghe. Can he put it back together?

We will see him working with a new partner in Imani, an ATF undercover agent who is now working with the CPD. “Imani is tough, rebellious and not necessarily a team player,” Mandi said of her character. According to Beghe, she’s “almost like a young female version of Voight.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from the premiere, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in the comments section.

Chicago P.D., Season 13 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 10/9c, NBC