Two Extreme Rescues, Plus Meet the New Firefighter on ‘Chicago Fire’ (PHOTOS)

The paramedics have to be ready for anything.

Chicago Fire just lost one of their own, and two of the firefighters find themselves in the middle of extreme rescues in the very next episode.

“A Real Shot in the Arm” introduces a new firefighter to the firehouse, but Casey (Jesse Spencer) is going to have a problem getting Boden (Eamonn Walker) to sign off on him. And considering what we see in the photos and promo for Episode 2, who can blame him?

“I have just buried a firefighter,” Boden reminds Casey. “I’m not going to bury another one.”

Watch the promo below and click through the gallery above for a look at Alberto Rosende’s new firefighter, Blake Gallo, and to see Severide (Taylor Kinney) in the middle of a rescue as well.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC