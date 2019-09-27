Two Extreme Rescues, Plus Meet the New Firefighter on ‘Chicago Fire’ (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
Chicago Fire - Season 8
Adrian Burrows/NBC
Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on a boat in Chicago Fire - Season 8
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) on their day off?

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire - Season 8
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Severide

Chicago Fire - Season 8
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Trouble at the dock

Chicago Fire - Season 8
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Severide to the rescue?

Chicago Fire - Season 8
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Did they just save this guy’s life?

Chicago Fire - Season 8
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Is he okay?

Chicago Fire - Season 8
Adrian Burrows/NBC

The paramedics arrive on scene

Chicago Fire - Season 8
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Paramedics Collins (Austin Peck) and Foster (Annie Ilonzeh)

Chicago Fire - Season 8 - Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Casey (Jesse Spencer)

Chicago Fire - Season 8
Adrian Burrows/NBC

The paramedics have to be ready for anything.

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey and Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide - Chicago Fire - Season 8 - 'A Real Shot in the Arm'
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Casey and Severide

Chicago Fire - Season 8
Adrian Burrows/NBC

What are the firefighters looking at?

Eamonn Walker as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden in Chicago Fire - Season 8
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Boden (Eamonn Walker)

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo in Chicago Fire - Season 8, 'A Real Shot in the Arm'
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Welcome to the firehouse, Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende).

Chicago Fire just lost one of their own, and two of the firefighters find themselves in the middle of extreme rescues in the very next episode.

“A Real Shot in the Arm” introduces a new firefighter to the firehouse, but Casey (Jesse Spencer) is going to have a problem getting Boden (Eamonn Walker) to sign off on him. And considering what we see in the photos and promo for Episode 2, who can blame him?

“I have just buried a firefighter,” Boden reminds Casey. “I’m not going to bury another one.”

Watch the promo below and click through the gallery above for a look at Alberto Rosende’s new firefighter, Blake Gallo, and to see Severide (Taylor Kinney) in the middle of a rescue as well.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago Fire




