‘Poppa’s House’: See the Wayans Father-Son Duo & Costars in Our Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

After years of logging their own beloved comedies, Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are starring in a show together.

Poppa’s House premieres this fall on CBS, starring the famous father-son comedic duo as a famous father-son duo. We hosted the two Wayans and their Poppa’s House costars in the TV Insider portrait studio at the summer 2024 Television Critics Association press tour in July, and they’re clearly thrilled to be making some TV magic together.

Premiering October 21 on CBS, Poppa’s House stars Damon Sr. as “Poppa,” a legendary talk radio host who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host, Ivy (Essence Atkins), is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, Damon (Damon Jr.), a brilliant dreamer trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband to his wife, Nina (Tetona Jackson).

See the stars of Poppa’s House celebrate the impending release of the brand-new comedy below.

Poppa’s House, Series Premiere, Monday, October 21, 8:30/7:30c, CBS