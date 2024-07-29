‘Poppa’s House’: See the Wayans Father-Son Duo & Costars in Our Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

'Poppa's House' stars Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. in the TV Insider Summer 2024 TCA portrait studio
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Poppa's House

After years of logging their own beloved comedies, Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are starring in a show together.

Poppa’s House premieres this fall on CBS, starring the famous father-son comedic duo as a famous father-son duo. We hosted the two Wayans and their Poppa’s House costars in the TV Insider portrait studio at the summer 2024 Television Critics Association press tour in July, and they’re clearly thrilled to be making some TV magic together.

Premiering October 21 on CBS, Poppa’s House stars Damon Sr. as “Poppa,” a legendary talk radio host who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host, Ivy (Essence Atkins), is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, Damon (Damon Jr.), a brilliant dreamer trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband to his wife, Nina (Tetona Jackson).

See the stars of Poppa’s House celebrate the impending release of the brand-new comedy below.

Poppa’s House, Series Premiere, Monday, October 21, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

'Poppa's House' stars Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. in TV Insider's portrait studio at TCA Summer 2024
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

This father and son want YOU to watch Poppa’s House!

'Poppa's House' stars Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. in TV Insider's portrait studio at TCA Summer 2024
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Damon Sr. and Damon Jr. are all smiles

'Poppa's House' stars Tetona Jackson and Essence Atkins in TV Insider's portrait studio at TCA Summer 2024
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Costars Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson are beaming

'Poppa's House' star Damon Wayans in TV Insider's portrait studio at TCA Summer 2024
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Damon Sr. looking fresh

'Poppa's House' star Essence Atkins in TV Insider's portrait studio at TCA Summer 2024
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Essence Atkins glows in the studio

'Poppa's House' star Tetona Jackson in TV Insider's portrait studio at TCA Summer 2024
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Tetona Jackson shoots us a smile

'Poppa's House' star Essence Atkins in TV Insider's portrait studio at TCA Summer 2024
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

The Marlon and Smart Guy alum looking sleek

Poppa's House

Damon Wayans

Damon Wayans Jr.

Essence Atkins

Tetona Jackson

