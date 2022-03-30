Bruce Willis Retires: ‘Moonlighting,’ ‘Friends’ & More Memorable TV Roles

After over 30 years of filmmaking, Bruce Willis is retiring from acting. On March 30, his family announced that the action star is “stepping away” from the spotlight following an aphasia diagnosis.

Aphasia is a neurodegenerative disorder impacting a person’s cognitive ability to understand and express written and spoken language. Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore, and daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel Willis, and Evelyn Willis released the joint statement on social media, saying it’s not a decision Willis made lightly.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement says. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

To celebrate Willis’ renowned career in Hollywood, we’re breaking down his most memorable TV performances, from his Emmy-winning turns in Moonlighting and Friends to his unforgettably funny guest appearances.