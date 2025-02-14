Bridgerton‘s Season 4 love story looks like a fairytale in newly released images from the upcoming chapter of Netflix‘s Shondaland hit, as Benedict (Luke Thompson) falls for Sophie (Yerin Ha).

The photos unveil the first official look at the pivotal masquerade ball where the pair will make their big meet-cute, should the series follow the events of Julia Quinn’s book, An Offer From a Gentleman. As the logline for the season teases, Bridgerton turns its focus to the bohemian second son, Benedict, who despite having siblings who are happily married, is loath to settle down. But all of that will change when he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother Violet’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball.

Unveiled during the Season of Love Valentine’s Day celebration, which included Thompson, Ha, showrunner Jess Brownell, Golda Rosheuvel who plays Queen Charlotte, and Brimsley actor Hugh Sachs, these Bridgerton Season 4 images offer an exciting glimpse into the latest chapter of the Regency-era series.

Along with teasing Benophie’s masquerade encounter, the photos offer a glimpse at a happily married Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) as they fill their new role as parents to the little Lord Featherington, as well as the introduction of Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung) and her daughters, Posy Li (Isabella Wei) and Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao).

Plus, with sightings of Queen Charlotte, and the seemingly continuing romance of Lady Violet and Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis), there’s more than enough to swoon over as we await Season 4’s arrival. Below, scroll through the first-look photos for Bridgerton Season 4, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from the latest chapter.

Bridgerton, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Netflix