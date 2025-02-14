‘Bridgerton’ Season 4: Benedict & Sophie Fall in Love at First Sight in New Photos

The cast of 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel/Netflix
An Offer From a Gentleman book cover

An Offer From a Gentleman

Bridgerton‘s Season 4 love story looks like a fairytale in newly released images from the upcoming chapter of Netflix‘s Shondaland hit, as Benedict (Luke Thompson) falls for Sophie (Yerin Ha).

The photos unveil the first official look at the pivotal masquerade ball where the pair will make their big meet-cute, should the series follow the events of Julia Quinn’s book, An Offer From a Gentleman. As the logline for the season teases, Bridgerton turns its focus to the bohemian second son, Benedict, who despite having siblings who are happily married, is loath to settle down. But all of that will change when he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother Violet’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball.

Unveiled during the Season of Love Valentine’s Day celebration, which included Thompson, Ha, showrunner Jess Brownell, Golda Rosheuvel who plays Queen Charlotte, and Brimsley actor Hugh Sachs, these Bridgerton Season 4 images offer an exciting glimpse into the latest chapter of the Regency-era series.

Along with teasing Benophie’s masquerade encounter, the photos offer a glimpse at a happily married Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) as they fill their new role as parents to the little Lord Featherington, as well as the introduction of Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung) and her daughters, Posy Li (Isabella Wei) and Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao).

Plus, with sightings of Queen Charlotte, and the seemingly continuing romance of Lady Violet and Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis), there’s more than enough to swoon over as we await Season 4’s arrival. Below, scroll through the first-look photos for Bridgerton Season 4, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from the latest chapter.

Bridgerton, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Netflix

Luke Thompson in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Luke Thompson embraces his leading man role as Benedict finds himself entranced at the masquerade ball. Has the Lady in Silver suddenly caught his eye?

Michelle Mao, Katie Leung, and Isabella Wei in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Or could it be Lady Araminta Gun, who is flanked by daughters Rosamund Li and Posy Li as they enter the ballroom?

Yerin Ha in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Only time will tell, but this close-up of Sophie disguised as the Lady in Silver makes it clear that Benedict only has eyes for Sophie.

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel / Netflix

In a moment seemingly plucked from Quinn’s pages, Benedict and his Lady in Silver share a steamy moment outside of the ballroom. The only question is will the moment be accompanied by a dance lesson as it was in the book?

Isabella Wei, Katie Leung, and Michelle Mao in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Posy, Lady Araminta, and Rosamund put their masks aside for a more serious moment.

Hugh Sachs and Golda Rosheuvel in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte remains a vital figure as her reign over the Ton continues, and Brimsley is still close at her side.

Daniel Francis and Ruth Gemmell in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Meanwhile, sparks fly between Marcus and Violet who are seemingly continuing their courtship that began in Season 3.

Ruth Gemmell, Polly Walker, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and Florence Hunt in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel/Netflix

And who wouldn’t gush over the baby Lord Featherington who is doted on by his parents, and Season 3’s leading couple, Penelope and Colin? Together they enjoy a family moment with Violet and seemingly Portia (Polly Walker) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).

Polly Walker and Lorraine Ashbourne in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Portia and Varley (Lorraine Ashbourne) take a moment to admire the finer things in life. But who is the dress for? Is Varley getting a Featherington upgrade courtesy of the Lady Whistledown fortune? It’s certainly something to ponder.

Oli Higginson, Sophie Lamont, and Geraldine Alexander in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Considering Sophie’s role as a maid, it appears that the downstairs crew will be taking to the spotlight a bit more.

Gracie McGonigal, Yerin Ha, and Oli Higginson in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Sophie will even join the Bridgerton service team as she sits alongside them at the table in what appears to be the kitchen.

My Cottage in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel/Netflix

And viewers get a first glimpse at My Cottage, the country home Benedict will spend time in with Sophie.

