First Look: ‘Station 19,’ ‘HTGAWM,’ & ‘Scandal’ Worlds Collide (PHOTOS)

Behind the scenes with director Tom Verica and guest star Brian Letscher

What are they up to?

Shondaland shows collide in next week’s episode of Station 19.

Scandal‘s Brian Letscher (Secret Service Agent Tom!) guest stars as Agent Prine in “No Days Off,” directed by How to Get Away With Murder‘s Tom Verica (Sam Keating!), and TV Insider has an exclusive look at both in the gallery above. (Verica also guest starred on Grey’s Anatomy.)

We’ll also be seeing a couple Grey’s stars — Kim Raver as Teddy, Kevin McKidd as Owen, and Jesse Williams as Jackson — when Ben (Jason George) invites them to check out the new PRT vehicle.

Also in this episode, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) jump into action when ICE attempts to raid the restaurant where they’re seeking Pruitt’s (Miguel Sandoval) blessing for their relationship. (As you can see in the photos above, that’s where Letscher’s character comes in, alongside Mac Brandt, who has also guest starred on Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy.)

Meanwhile, Travis (Jay Hayden) gets roped into an awkward lunch with Chief Dixon (Pat Healy), Emmett (Lachlan Buchanan), and Emmett’s girlfriend.

