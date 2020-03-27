First Look: ‘Station 19,’ ‘HTGAWM,’ & ‘Scandal’ Worlds Collide (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11 Verica Letscher
ABC/Christopher Willard
Brian Letscher as Prine in Station 19 - Season 3 Episode 11
ABC/Christopher Willard

From Scandal to Station 19

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11 Mac Brandt Brian Letscher
ABC/Christopher Willard

Mac Brandt and Brian Letscher guest star as ICE agents.

Brian Letscher Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11 Prine
ABC/Christopher Willard

He means business.

Mac Brandt Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11 Brian Letscher
ABC/Christopher Willard

What are they up to?

Station 19 - Season 3 Episode 11 - Brian Letscher
ABC/Christopher Willard

Agent Prine

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11
ABC/Christopher Willard

Agents Baxter and Prine

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11 Tom Verica Brian Letscher
ABC/Christopher Willard

Behind the scenes with director Tom Verica and guest star Brian Letscher

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11 Director Tom Verica
ABC/Christopher Willard

Director Tom Verica

1 of

Shondaland shows collide in next week’s episode of Station 19.

Scandal‘s Brian Letscher (Secret Service Agent Tom!) guest stars as Agent Prine in “No Days Off,” directed by How to Get Away With Murder‘s Tom Verica (Sam Keating!), and TV Insider has an exclusive look at both in the gallery above. (Verica also guest starred on Grey’s Anatomy.)

We’ll also be seeing a couple Grey’s stars — Kim Raver as Teddy, Kevin McKidd as Owen, and Jesse Williams as Jackson — when Ben (Jason George) invites them to check out the new PRT vehicle.

Also in this episode, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) jump into action when ICE attempts to raid the restaurant where they’re seeking Pruitt’s (Miguel Sandoval) blessing for their relationship. (As you can see in the photos above, that’s where Letscher’s character comes in, alongside Mac Brandt, who has also guest starred on Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy.)

Meanwhile, Travis (Jay Hayden) gets roped into an awkward lunch with Chief Dixon (Pat Healy), Emmett (Lachlan Buchanan), and Emmett’s girlfriend.

Station 19, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

How to Get Away With Murder

Scandal

Station 19

Tom Verica

