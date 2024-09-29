Before They Were Blue: See ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast’s Past Roles (PHOTOS)

They may have been playing the Reagan family for the last 14 years, but none of the Blue Bloods stars were strangers to TV when they started on the CBS cop procedural.

The first, most obvious example is Tom Selleck‘s hit series Magnum, P.I., which ran for eight seasons from 1980 to 1988. But Selleck has more credits than that. Here, we unpack the Reagan family members’ diverse résumés, from an alien comedy to a boy band.

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, October 18, 10/9c, CBS

