Which ‘Big Brother’ Couples Are Still Together? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
BB couples
Jordan Lloyd/Instagram; Pop TV; Chris "Swaggy C" Williams/Instagram
Shannon Dragoo and Will Kirby
CBS

Shannon Dragoo and Will Kirby (Season 2)

Status: Broken up

Though the two got together on the show, they only lived together a couple months before ending their relationship.

Mike Boogie Malin and Krista Stegall
CBS

Mike “Boogie” Malin and Krista Stegall (Season 2)

Status: Broken up

Though Boogie proposed during the finale (and Krista said yes), their relationship didn’t last long outside of the house.

Drew Daniel and Diane Henry
CBS

Drew Daniel and Diane Henry (Season 5)

Status: Broken up

Though they were together during their season, Drew voted Diane off to help secure his win. She forgave him, but their relationship didn’t survive.

Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder
Jordan Lloyd/Instagram

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd (Season 11)

Status: Married

Jeff and Jordan announced they were dating after the season ended and went on to compete on The Amazing Race before returning to Big Brother as a duo. He proposed when the two visited the set of Season 14, and they got married in March 2016. They now have two children, Lawson and Layton.

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas
Rachel Reilly/Instagram

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas (Season 12)

Status: Married

After meeting on Season 12, Rachel and Brendon returned for Season 13 and competed in two seasons of The Amazing Race (above). They got married in 2012, and it was part of My Fair Wedding: Unveiled on WEtv. They have a daughter, Adora.

Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones
Daniele Donato/Instagram

Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones (Season 13)

Status: Married

After meeting on Big Brother, Daniele and Dominic grew closer after the finale and eventually married in January 2013. They have a daughter, Tennessee.

Amanda Zuckerman and McCrae Olson
CBS

McCrae Olson and Amanda Zuckerman (Season 15)

Status: Broken up

Though these two got together on the show, their relationship didn’t last long after it ended.

Hayden Voss and Nicole Franzel
CBS

Nicole Franzel and Hayden Voss (Season 16)

Status: Broken up

Nicole and Hayden’s relationship didn’t last after their time together in the house, but she told Us Weekly they “ended on great terms” in 2016.

Austin Matelson and Liz Nolan
CBS

Liz Nolan and Austin Matelson (Season 17)

Status: Broken up

This couple got together on the season that included a big twin twist for Liz and her sister, Julia. But Liz revealed with a post on Twitter in February 2016 that her relationship with Austin was over.

Clay Honeycutt and Shelli Poole
CBS

Clay Honeycutt and Shelli Poole (Season 17)

Status: Broken up

Their relationship ended a few weeks after their season did, with Shelli explaining on a since-deleted Instagram post, “We shared a great relationship on Big Brother, but ‘real life’ is much different than ‘BB life.'”

Corey Brooks and Nicole Franzel
CBS

Corey Brooks and Nicole Franzel (Season 18)

Status: Broken up

Their showmance pretty much remained just that, as their relationship ended soon after their time on Big Brother.

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo
Nicole Franzel/Instagram

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo (Season 18)

Status: Engaged

These two started dating a year after they met on the reality series and went on to participate in The Amazing Race Season 31 (above). He then proposed inside the Big Brother house when they visited in Season 20.

Paulie Calafiore and Zakiyah Everette
Pop TV

Paulie Calafiore and Zakiyah Everette (Season 18)

Status: Broken up

Like other relationships that started on the show, this couple didn’t last outside the house. “We experienced what it could have been like in a relationship — a romantic relationship — and we both figured out we are good friends,” Zakiyah said to The Charlotte Observer.

Natalie Negrotti and James Huling
CBS

Natalie Negrotti and James Huling (Season 18)

Status: Broken up

Their relationship briefly continued outside of the house, but they have not remained friends, with Natalie telling Us Weekly he isn’t “the kind of person that I want to associate with at all.”

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson
Jessica Graf/Instagram

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson (Season 19)

Status: Married

After meeting on Big Brother, Graf and Nickson won The Amazing Race Season 30. They married in a ceremony officiated by the Big Brother head of casting in October 2018 and have a daughter, Maverick.

Mark Jansen and Elena Davies
Pop TV

Mark Jansen and Elena Davies (Season 19)

Status: Broken up

Though some thought the couple that got together on the show had reconciled after their March split, they’ve since confirmed it’s officially over. They will both be on Ex on the Beach Season 3 premiering July 16 at 9/8c on MTV.

Raven Walton and Matthew Clines
Pop TV

Matthew Clines and Raven Walton (Season 19)

Status: Broken up

While their relationship didn’t last, these two appear to have remained friends.

Faysal Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher
Haleigh Broucher/Instagram

Faysal Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher (Season 20)

Status: Dating

A year after meeting and getting together on the show, they’re still together.

Chris Swaggy C Williams and Bayleigh Dayton
Chris "Swaggy C" Williams/Instagram

Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams (Season 20)

Status: Engaged

Though Swaggy C was evicted early on, their romance survived — and he proposed to Bayleigh on finale night.

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans
Angela Rummans/Instagram

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen (Season 20)

Status: Dating

The couple got together on the show and moved in together after the finale.

1 of

Over 20 seasons of CBS’ Big Brother, hundreds of houseguests have entered the house with the aim of walking away the winner of the big cash prize.

However, over the years, a number of cast members have also wound up with a very different kind of a prize — a romance (or showmance) that developed on the hit reality series. Some haven’t lasted much longer than the season, while others have led to marriage and kids.

'Big Brother' Season 21: Meet the 16 New Houseguests (PHOTOS)
Related

'Big Brother' Season 21: Meet the 16 New Houseguests (PHOTOS)

Click through the gallery above to find out which couples who met on the show have stayed together. We’ll have to wait to see if Season 21 will add to this list!

Big Brother, Tuesdays, June 25, 8/7c, CBS

Big Brother

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mark Ballas and Charli D'Amelio on 'Dancing With the Stars'
1
‘DWTS’ Season 31 Champion Charli D’Amelio Talks Mirror Ball Win
Amy Schneider wins Jeopardy! TOC
2
Amy Schneider Answers Fans’ Questions After Winning ‘Jeopardy’ TOC
Andrew Lincoln in 'The Walking Dead' Series Finale
3
Ask Matt: The ‘Walking Dead’ Finale
George Clooney in 'ER,' Ryan Eggold in 'New Amsterdam,' and Hugh Laurie in 'House'
4
10 Best TV Medical Dramas of All Time
Julie and Todd Chrisley on 'Chrisley Knows Best'
5
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Get 19 Years Combined Prison Sentences