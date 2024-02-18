James Clavell’s 1975 novel Shogun was first made into a miniseries in 1980. FX on Hulu is bringing it back in its stunning new adaptation, also a limited series event.

With the Shōgun remake coming soon, we dived into some of the greatest limited series of all time. These 10 memorable miniseries from the 1970s and ’80s kept us tuning in night after night.