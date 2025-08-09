‘Super Mega Cakes’ Season 1’s 8 Most Epic Cakes, Ranked (PHOTOS)

Alien Invasion Cake (Team Andrew), Architectural Wonders Cake (Team Timbo), and Best Meal Ever Cake (Team Duff)
Food Network

The first season of Super Mega Cakes ended on July 21 on Food Network, and the words “super” and “mega” described the cakes in this competition perfectly. With challenges like adding animation, making the cake hyper-realistic, and adding a gravity-defying feature, these cakes were nothing short of impressive.

Super Mega Cakes pitted baking icon Duff Goldman and his team against six other teams as they spent four days baking, sculpting, and decorating massive cake creations. Each of the six teams had a theme such as Alien Invasion, Superman, and Best Meal Ever. The twist is that while each of the other teams only worked on one cake, Duff’s team worked on six simultaneously, one for each category. The two cakes in each group were then judged against each other. The winner received $10,000 and moved on to the next judging round against all of the other winning cakes for the chance to win an additional $40,000.

Here, we’re listing the best designs from Super Mega Cakes Season 1, ranked.

Team Duff's Bully for Bugs Classic Cartoons Cake
Food Network

8. Bully for Bugs Cake (Classic Cartoons, Team Duff)

Note to self: Don’t anger a bull. This cake is based on the 1953 Looney Toons shortBully for Bugs,” in which the iconic bunny runs into Toro the Bull on his way to the big carrot festival. Unfortunately for Bugs, he‘s sent flying after taunting the bull bucks him. Despite being an inanimate object, the cake has so much motion, as if someone had taken a snapshot of the cartoon. And it is architecturally impressive how much weight the team was able to put on Toro’s four stumpy legs.

Team Elizabeth's Superman and Lois vs. Kaiju Superman Cake
Food Network

7. Superman and Lois vs. Kaiju (Superman, Team Elizabeth)

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s cake? This ambitious cake depicts Superman and Lois Lane fighting off the Kaiju after it breaks into the Daily Planet. “It’s not just a scene, it’s a story,” judge Sherry Yard commented. The kaiju’s jaw moves and breathes smoke. Superman, mid-transformation, turns his head and uses his laser vision to break down a wall while Lois puts out a fire with a smoking fire extinguisher. There is so much going on in this cake, and it’s impressive how much the team was able to accomplish in four days.  

Team Ashley's Camping Themed Best Meal Ever Cake
Food Network

6. Camping Cake (Best Meal Ever, Team Ashley)

This cake looks good enough to eat! The hyper-realistic cake has every camping food under the sun. Sandwiches? Check. Hot dogs and hamburgers? Check. S’mores? Check. Add the centerpiece pot of baked beans, and you’ve got enough food to feed the family. And the beans weren’t just for decoration. The cake was a brown sugar baked bean cake with maple bourbon buttercream, molasses, caramel, and pretzels. A weird combination, but one I kind of want to try. 

Team Duff's Shark and Osprey Ocean Predators Cake
Food Network

5. Shark vs. Osprey (Ocean Predators, Team Duff)

It’s every man (or in this case animal) for himself in this dramatic cake. The cake depicts a shark and osprey battling over an octopus that is about to eat a jellyfish that is about to eat a smelt. I’m not sure about the factual accuracy of this food chain, but the cake is awe-inspiring nonetheless. Each animal is so animated and realistic, and its tall shape makes it a gravity-defying balancing act.  

Team Duff's Crab Feast Best Meal Ever Cake
Food Network

4. Baltimore Crab Feast (Best Meal Ever, Team Duff)

This is a crab-lover’s dream. Duff went back to his Baltimore roots and created a crab feast complete with crabs, corn, Smith Island cake, snow cones, and cupcakes. There is even Duff-branded Old Bay seasoning. The food is super detailed with bite marks and impressive shading. Some of the food even jumps up and down thanks to the mechanical elements of the table. What a fun feast!

Team Timbo's Poseidon's Temple Architectural Wonders Cake
Food Network

3. Temple and Tomb of Poseidon in Atlantis (Architectural Wonders, Team Timbo)

Returning to the sea, my jaw dropped after seeing this architectural feat. On the back of the sea turtle is a temple of Poseidon from the lost city of Atlantis. The lighting, the sugar glass work, and the animation all came together to create this masterpiece. But the most impressive part is the sculpting. The tiny texture of the stone temple, the intricate coral, and the wrinkles on the sea turtle are all incredibly impressive. This aquatic architecture is truly a confectionary wonder.

Team Andrew's Colorful Alien Invasion Cake
Food Network

2. They Come in Peace… of Cake (Alien Invasion, Team Andrew)

A wacky cake for a wacky team! In this imaginative cake, aliens have come down to earth to take our cake! But watch out! They might just turn you into cake with their cake-ifying laser guns! The prickly pear cake had a passion fruit curd and a palo santo ganache and plenty of special effects, from UV-reactive paint to edible cellophane to aliens levitating cats to a hologram of a cow being abducted. Where can I find a laser that turns things into cake?

Team Henderson's Squid and Goblin Shark Ocean Predators Cake
Food Network

1. Colossal Squid vs. Goblin Shark (Ocean Predators, Team Henderson)

There’s a reason this cake was the winner. This stunning scene looks like it was taken straight from the ocean floor. It has a variety of different creatures, such as crabs, anglerfish, and even a little flapjack octopus. Both the animals and the scenery are incredibly detailed. The stars of the show are the colossal squid and goblin shark that are fighting in the center of the display. Of all the super-mega cakes presented, I think this oceanic wonder really takes the cake!

