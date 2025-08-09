‘Super Mega Cakes’ Season 1’s 8 Most Epic Cakes, Ranked (PHOTOS)

The first season of Super Mega Cakes ended on July 21 on Food Network, and the words “super” and “mega” described the cakes in this competition perfectly. With challenges like adding animation, making the cake hyper-realistic, and adding a gravity-defying feature, these cakes were nothing short of impressive.

Super Mega Cakes pitted baking icon Duff Goldman and his team against six other teams as they spent four days baking, sculpting, and decorating massive cake creations. Each of the six teams had a theme such as Alien Invasion, Superman, and Best Meal Ever. The twist is that while each of the other teams only worked on one cake, Duff’s team worked on six simultaneously, one for each category. The two cakes in each group were then judged against each other. The winner received $10,000 and moved on to the next judging round against all of the other winning cakes for the chance to win an additional $40,000.

Here, we’re listing the best designs from Super Mega Cakes Season 1, ranked.

