Best Lines of the Week (July 13-19): ‘You Can’t Save Someone Who’s Already Dead’

Elijah: “If we’re destined to meet each other in the next life, just know I’ll be waiting for another dance.” – Elijah (Daniel Gillies) tells Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) he hopes they meet again during a flashback to his life in Manosque.

Jenn: “You know I didn’t mean a word I said.” Desna: “You probably meant a few of them.” – Desna (Niecy Nash) calls Jenn (Jenn Lyon) out.

Camille: “Please tell me y’all aren’t waiting on us.” Jackie: “Well, we weren’t waiting for the pastor, that’s for sure.” – Jackie (Elizabeth Perkins) saves a seat for Camille (Amy Adams) and Adora (Patricia Clarkson) at Natalie’s funeral.

Blake: “Okay, I’m trying to remember where the library is.” – Blake being completely adorable and very relatable to anyone who has graduated from high school as he shows Becca around his old school on his hometown date.

Sarah Klein: “Make no mistake, we are here on this stage to present an image for the world to see. A portrait of survival. A new vision of courage.” – Gymnast Sarah Klein, who said she was Larry Nassar’s first victim 30 years ago, speaks on behalf of her “sister survivors” as they accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Ramona: “I hate sneakers.” Ramona, expressing her disdain for the only practical shoes for the situation.

Dr. Guthrie: “You 9-1-1 paged us to the break room?” – Guthrie (William Allen Young) is annoyed with Diego (Tyler Perez) before realizing that Diego’s footage helped change Gomez’s wife’s mind about Elliot (Noah Gray-Cabey).

Sutton: “Locate your inner sexual explorer and let that bitch out to play.” Sutton (Meghann Fahy) encourages Kat (Aisha Dee) to take advantage of her newly open relationship with Adena (Nikohl Boosheri).

Katrina: “Louis, you know I care for you deeply in a completely asexual manner.” Louis: “And I, too, care for you deeply and see you as neither man nor woman.” Katrina: “Thank you, Louis. Kinder words were never spoken.” – Katrina (Amanda Schull) and Louis (Rick Hoffman) express their (completely platonic) feelings for each other in the only way they know how.

Octavia: “I know you’re still trying to save me, Bell. But you can’t save someone who’s already dead.” Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) tells her brother not to bother trying to bring her back from the darkness that has overtaken her since she became Blodreina — she’s too far gone.

From heartbreaking moments between the Blake siblings on The 100 to hometown dates on The Bachelorette, this week’s TV lines were tragic, hopeful and hilarious.

