Best Lines of the Week (July 13-19): ‘You Can’t Save Someone Who’s Already Dead’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Best Lines composite July 13-19
Diyah Pera/The CW, Shane Mahood/USA Network, Freeform/Philippe Bosse
Octavia Photo
The CW

The 100

Octavia: “I know you’re still trying to save me, Bell. But you can’t save someone who’s already dead.”
Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) tells her brother not to bother trying to bring her back from the darkness that has overtaken her since she became Blodreina — she’s too far gone.

Amanda Schull on Suits - Season 8
Shane Mahood/USA Network

Suits

Katrina: “Louis, you know I care for you deeply in a completely asexual manner.”
Louis: “And I, too, care for you deeply and see you as neither man nor woman.”
Katrina: “Thank you, Louis. Kinder words were never spoken.”
– Katrina (Amanda Schull) and Louis (Rick Hoffman) express their (completely platonic) feelings for each other in the only way they know how.

Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy
Freeform/Philippe Bosse

The Bold Type

Sutton: “Locate your inner sexual explorer and let that bitch out to play.”
Sutton (Meghann Fahy) encourages Kat (Aisha Dee) to take advantage of her newly open relationship with Adena (Nikohl Boosheri).

The Business of Saving Lives
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Code Black

Dr. Guthrie: “You 9-1-1 paged us to the break room?”
– Guthrie (William Allen Young) is annoyed with Diego (Tyler Perez) before realizing that Diego’s footage helped change Gomez’s wife’s mind about Elliot (Noah Gray-Cabey).

Ramona Singer of The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 9
Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo

Real Housewives of New York

Ramona: “I hate sneakers.”
Ramona, expressing her disdain for the only practical shoes for the situation.

THE ARTHUR ASHE AWARD FOR COURAGE RECIPIENTS, SARAH KLEIN, TIFFANY THOMAS LOPEZ, ALY RAISMAN
ABC/Image Group LA

2018 ESPYs

Sarah Klein: “Make no mistake, we are here on this stage to present an image for the world to see. A portrait of survival. A new vision of courage.”
– Gymnast Sarah Klein, who said she was Larry Nassar’s first victim 30 years ago, speaks on behalf of her “sister survivors” as they accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

blake n becca
ABC

The Bachelorette

Blake: “Okay, I’m trying to remember where the library is.”
– Blake being completely adorable and very relatable to anyone who has graduated from high school as he shows Becca around his old school on his hometown date.

328e13478834cdc61a0562ce336ab09e0194993fc39cdb73b65281e991095af0ead00c335c3be4c886b2a9ca63f8fdfc

Sharp Objects

Camille: “Please tell me y’all aren’t waiting on us.”
Jackie: “Well, we weren’t waiting for the pastor, that’s for sure.”
– Jackie (Elizabeth Perkins) saves a seat for Camille (Amy Adams) and Adora (Patricia Clarkson) at Natalie’s funeral.

Claws - Niecy Nash
Courtesy of TNT

Claws

Jenn: “You know I didn’t mean a word I said.”
Desna: “You probably meant a few of them.”
– Desna (Niecy Nash) calls Jenn (Jenn Lyon) out.

Ne Me Quitte Pas
Annette Brown/The CW

The Originals

Elijah: “If we’re destined to meet each other in the next life, just know I’ll be waiting for another dance.”
– Elijah (Daniel Gillies) tells Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) he hopes they meet again during a flashback to his life in Manosque.

1 of

From heartbreaking moments between the Blake siblings on The 100 to hometown dates on The Bachelorette, this week’s TV lines were tragic, hopeful and hilarious.

Click through the gallery above to see our picks for the 10 best lines on TV this week!

