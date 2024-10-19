The Halloween season is a popular time for horror movies. Whether they’re gory, filled with jump-scares, or good old-fashioned creature features, we love pics that make us watch through the cracks of our fingers. As much as we want to experience that scary tension, though, we also like to release it from time to time, too.

Horror comedy movies serve a unique purpose like no other genre. While original ideas are so much harder to come across, the clever intersection of comedy with horror can establish new narratives and cross boundaries never seen before. And don’t let the word comedy fool you! These films can be just as scary as they are funny.

Consider the bloody gore mixed with slapstick humor in The Return of the Living Dead or the twisted romantic comedy at play in Lisa Frankenstein. And who can forget the ravenous fruit gang in Attack of the Killer Tomatoes?

If you’re looking for some movies that will have you yelling out of laughter and fright, here are 10 underrated horror comedy movies worth watching on Prime Video.