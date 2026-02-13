Oh Frak! Factory Entertainment Launches an O.G. ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Line

By your command, Factory Entertainment.

There are those who believe that life here began out there, far across the universe, with tribes of humans who may have been the forefathers of the Egyptians, or the Toltecs or the Mayans. Then there’s some of us who believe that life began in 1978 when ABC launched Battlestar Galactica. A Star Wars for the small screen, the lavish, short-lived classic set in the seventh millennium A.D., followed a fugitive fleet of humans searching for the mythical planet Earth while being pursued across the galaxy by a relentless race of robot-like beings known as the Cylons.

The original — led by Lorne Greene’s Commander Adama, Richard Hatch as his combative son Apollo and Dirk Benedict as Apollo’s fighter-pilot bestie Starbuck —only lasted a season thanks to low ratings and huge costs, but it inspired a bunch of toys (including a bunch of recalled death traps), novelizations, a very odd spin-off, as well as Syfy’s seminal 2003 remake.

Proving the O.G.’s lasting allure, high-quality collectibles manufacturer and distributor Factory Entertainment announced today that they are prepping a highly anticipated 3.75″ Battlestar Galactica Action Figure Line, bringing the iconic heroes, villains, and vehicles of the classic 1970s television series to fans and collectors worldwide. Teased at San Diego Comic-Con last July, the line is now available to pre-order at Factoryent.com and through Factory Entertainment’s preferred wholesale and online retail partners.

Per the release, “the debut wave features five figures and a Colonial Viper Electronic Vehicle, each designed to capture the look, feel, and spirit of the original series while benefiting from modern sculpting and articulation. Every figure is produced in 3.75″ scale, includes thirteen points of articulation, and comes packaged in retro-inspired window boxes—perfect for both display and play.”

The first five 3.75″ figures consist of: