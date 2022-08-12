Remembering Anne Heche on TV: ‘Chicago P.D.,’ ‘Everwood,’ ‘Another World’ & More

Anne Heche in Chicago PD, Everwood, Another World
On Friday, August 12, actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead from injuries sustained in a car crash on August 5. She was 53 years old. While she was known for her films roles such as Six Days Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco, and Volcano, she also had a successful and long-lasting TV career. In fact, two of her small screen projects are still on the way — The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series, The Idol, and her Lifetime film Girl in Room 13.

Most recently, Heche appeared in the Season 3 premiere of All Rise earlier this year, and she recurred on Chicago P.D.in 2019. Her first TV role was a one-episode guest spot in 1991 during the original run of Murphy Brown, and that same year she joined daytime soap Another World, for which she later won a Daytime Emmy.

Scroll down for a look at her work on Another World and other memorable TV roles.

Anne Heche in Another World
Another World (1984-1992)

Heche played twins Marley Love and Vicky Hudson in the 73 episodes of the soap. She won a Daytime Emmy in 1991 for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the series and was also nominated for another in 1989 for Outstanding Juvenile Female in a Drama Series.

Ellen DeGeneres, Anne Heche in Ellen
Ellen (1997-1998)

Heche appeared in two episodes (one uncredited) of the comedy; she and Ellen DeGeneres dated in the ’90s.

Anne Heche, Peter MacNicol in Ally McBeal
Ally McBeal (2001)

Heche recurred as Melanie West, who ran over her boyfriend and was John’s (Peter MacNicol) love interest, in Season 4.

Anne Heche, Treat Williams in Everwood
Everwood (2004-2005)

Heche played Amanda Hayes, a patient’s wife to whom Andy (Treat Williams) was drawn, in 10 episodes, in Season 3.

Dylan Walsh, Anne Heche in Nip/Tuck
Nip/Tuck (2005)

Heche appeared in three episodes of the FX medical drama as Nicole Morretti, a mafia princess in the Witness Protection Program who got a new identity from Sean (Dylan Walsh).

Anne Heche, James Tupper in Men in Trees
Men in Trees (2006-2008)

Heche starred as Marin Frist in the ABC romantic dramedy that followed her characters misadventures in relationships in a town in Alaska. Her ex, James Tupper, costarred.

Anne Heche, Thomas Jane in Hung
Hung (2009-2011)

Heche starred as Jessica Haxon, ex-wife of Thomas Jane’s Ray, in the HBO series about his character, a struggling suburban Detroit high-school basketball and baseball coach who became a prostitute when he needed money.

Anne Heche, Diedrich Bader, Joy Osmanski in Save Me
Save Me (2013)

Heche starred as Beth Harper in this one-season sitcom about a woman who became a direct pipeline to God after nearly choking to death on a sandwich.

Anne Heche, Michael J. Fox in The Michael J Fox Show
The Michael J. Fox Show (2013-2014)

Heche played news anchor Susan Rodriguez-Jones, who had a history with Michael J. Fox’s Mike, in five episodes of the comedy.

Griffin Kane, Anne Heche, Kevin D. Daniels, Carlos Gomez, Ali Skovbye in One Christmas Eve
One Christmas Eve (2014)

Heche starred as Nell Blakemore in the Hallmark movie about a single mom who wanted to make Christmas special for her kids — and everything goes wrong.

Dylan Neal, Anne Heche in Looks Like Christmas
Looks Like Christmas (2016)

Heche played Carol Montgomery opposite Dylan Neal in this Hallmark movie about type-A single parents battling it out for control of the holiday at their kids’ middle school.

Anne Heche in Aftermath
Aftermath (2016)

Heche starred as Karen Copeland in the Syfy series about a family trying to survive as natural disasters and the rise of supernatural beings bring civilization to an end.

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Anne Heche as Katherine Brennan in Chicago PD
Chicago P.D. (2018-2019)

Heche recurred as Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan, who was ultimately imprisoned for murdering the corrupt Kelton (John C. McGinley), in Seasons 6 and 7.

