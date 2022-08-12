On Friday, August 12, actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead from injuries sustained in a car crash on August 5. She was 53 years old. While she was known for her films roles such as Six Days Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco, and Volcano, she also had a successful and long-lasting TV career. In fact, two of her small screen projects are still on the way — The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series, The Idol, and her Lifetime film Girl in Room 13.

Most recently, Heche appeared in the Season 3 premiere of All Rise earlier this year, and she recurred on Chicago P.D.in 2019. Her first TV role was a one-episode guest spot in 1991 during the original run of Murphy Brown, and that same year she joined daytime soap Another World, for which she later won a Daytime Emmy.

Scroll down for a look at her work on Another World and other memorable TV roles.