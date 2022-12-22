It’ll have been less than three years since we last saw Scott Caan in a procedural drama (Hawaii Five-0) when his new Fox series Alert premieres on January 8. And we have to say it’s good to see him solving crimes again.

The series follows Caan’s Jason Grant and Dania Ramirez’s Nikki Batista, alongside the Missing Persons Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department. You can get a look at the exes and the team in the photos below.

In Alert, it’s been six years since Jason and Nikki’s son Keith (Graham Verchere) went missing, their marriage has deteriorated and they’ve grown apart. Jason started working in private security, while Nikki now heads the MPU, where she can do what she can’t for herself: bring a loved one home. But when Jason receives a possible proof-of-life photo that Keith is very much alive, he and Nikki will reunite personally and professionally. The truth about their son is a season-long mystery.

On Nikki’s team are: Mike (Ryan Broussard), her current love interest she met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith; Kemi (Adeola Role), who is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job; and forensic anthropologist C (Petey Gibson), a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared.

Alert was co-created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx. Eisendrath serves as showrunner, and he and Foxx executive produce with Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane, and Michael Offer.

Scroll down to check out photos from the series premiere.

Alert, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 8, FOX (Time Period Premiere, Monday, January 9, 9/8c)