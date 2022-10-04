‘A Friend of the Family’: See the Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts

Years after the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight told the true story of Jan Broberg and how she was taken twice by family friend Robert Berchtold, Peacock is dramatizing the same sordid saga with the new limited series A Friend of the Family.

The nine-episode show stars Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) as Berchtold, Hendrix Yancey (Stranger Things) and Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Jan Broberg, and Anna Paquin (True Blood) and Colin Hanks (The Offer) as her parents, Mary Ann and Bob Broberg.

“The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them,” the Peacock description reads. “This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived.”

Scroll down to see photos of the cast of Friend of the Family in character, alongside archival photos of Berchtold and the Brobergs.

A Friend of the Family, Limited Series premiere, Thursday, Oct. 6, Peacock