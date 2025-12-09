‘A Christmas Story’: Hidden History & Small Details You Need to Know Before Your Next Rewatch

Bob Clark’s A Christmas Story is a beloved film that has become a holiday staple for generations. The story follows little Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) as he takes a trip down memory lane, recalling one unforgettable Christmas defined by misadventures, family chaos, and his unwavering quest for a Red Ryder BB gun.

Over the years, the film has become a beloved favorite, returning each holiday season through annual marathons and cherished family rewatch traditions. And with every viewing, as audiences revisit Ralphie’s world again and again, the lore behind the film has grown just as fascinating as the story on the screen itself.

From its unlikely production history to the real-life inspirations woven into its most memorable moments, A Christmas Story has become a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes details that deepen its enduring charm.

Here are a few details you should probably know about A Christmas Story, about your next rewatch that will help you get into the spirit of the season.

It's based on a (sort of) true story

A Christmas Story is a heartwarming blend of semi-autobiographical anecdotes and humorous writings from Jean Shepherd‘s childhood memories from Hammond, Indiana, embellished for comedy and compiled from his book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, with elements from his 1971 collection Wanda Hickey’s Night of Golden Memories and Other Disasters.

Originally read for the radio, the stories were later shared and compiled for Playboy magazine. The film captures the nostalgic, often chaotic, spirit of a 1930s Christmas, with key elements like the plea for a Red Ryder BB Gun, Flick’s flagpole incident, and the Bumpus hounds rooted in Shepherd’s actual life and broadcasts.

Peter Billingsly was not acting when it came to the pink bunny suit 

“It was definitely not acting. It was quite uncomfortable to put that on in front of the crew as a 13-year-old guy. That was a little bit rough. It was hot. It was nasty,” said Peter Billingsly about the pink bunny onesie he was forced to wear in the Christmas morning scene.

Surprisingly, the actor/producer still has the iconic outfit, even after all these years and feelings of animosity: “I still do have it. It’s tucked away in my mom’s attic. Somewhere.”

There is a lost fantasy sequence featuring Flash Gordon

“One scene we shot that is not in the final movie is another fantasy sequence, and it involved Flash Gordon,” said star Peter Billingsley. “You want to know where [much] of the budget of the movie went? Ironically, this scene! And it was cut from the movie!”

“We were in Toronto, and we had the house built on one stage. In another full stage, they built this space rock set, and Flash Gordon is pinned down by his nemesis, Ming the Merciless, who has him in his sights, and along comes Ralphie in a space suit that I was very self-conscious to wear. And I’m there with Old Blue, my Red Rider rifle, and of course, I save this big superhero from the villain.”

“[Director Bob Clark] said this one crossed the line. Said the audience [would be like], ‘I get it. The Western thing, the blind guy… but you’ve gone too far. And interesting, it’s the only one outside of the house.”

The crew abandoned Flick on the flagpole for being annoying

Everyone remembers the scene when poor Flick got his tongue caught on a flagpole after losing a triple-dog-dare bet. In the film, when the bell rings, his schoolmates abandon Flick for the classroom, unable to help their classmate as he screams. But not many people realize that during the shooting of the scene, that is exactly what happened to the actor as well.

According to his costars, Scot Schwartz was regarded as a bit of a pest on set, so when the crew broke for lunch while he was stuck to the flagpole through the use of a vacuum, they decided to leave him there.

“The guy was a pain in the a**. So the crew was screwing around with him one time, and we broke for lunch. And they’re like, ‘All right! Cut! That’s a lunch! One hour!’ And everybody walked away and left him there,” said actor R.D. Robb, who played best friend Schwartz. “And there he is, literally, flaying his arms, just like in the movie, man.”

The flagpole scene had to be shot twice because of a technical error

“The first time they shot it, they underdeveloped the film, so we had to go back and do it again,” said Scott Schwartz, who played Flick, on the Youth Inc. podcast while chatting about the film. “We were there a couple of days longer because we had to go back and do it again.”

“The new lab in Toronto developed the film, and [director] Bob [Clark] came up to me and said, ‘Well, I have good news and bad news: the good news is you’re here in extra three days, and the bad news is we got to go back and do it again. They underdeveloped the film.”

Creator Jean Shepherd made a cameo as the grumpy old crank

The humorist, whose stories inspired A Christmas Story, makes a memorable cameo as the grumpy old crank who scolds Ralphie in the department store line.

He’s the curmudgeon who crushes Ralphie’s hopes of seeing Santa in a timely manner by pointing out just how long the line really is: “The line ends here. It begins back there.” Shepherd insisted on the cameo as a nod to his longtime radio fans.

Mom was given a fake script so her reaction to the duck dinner was real

Melinda Dillon, who plays Ralphie’s mother, Mrs. Parker, shines in one of the film’s funniest scenes, when the family is forced to retreat to a nearby Chinese restaurant after the Bumpus hounds destroy their Christmas dinner. When the staff brings out a duck, head and all, Dillon’s startled reaction was completely genuine. She had been intentionally given the wrong script for that moment, so the sight of the intact bird truly surprised her, prompting an unscripted scream. The reaction was so perfect that it was kept in the final cut, adding to the scene’s enduring charm.




