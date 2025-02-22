2025 Oscar Nominees Then & Now: See Stars in Their First TV Roles

The Oscars is the biggest night of the year for movie lovers. With Conan O’Brien picking up the hosting mantle from Jimmy Kimmel, the 97th iteration promises an exciting gathering of Hollywood’s most impactful creatives, most of whom got their start on the small screen.

The acting categories, in particular, include some well-known faces for frequent TV viewers, but most are Academy newcomers. Thirteen out of the 20 nominated actors have never been nominated before and only one returning actor in this year’s cohort, Adrien Brody, has felt the wave of euphoria that comes with walking across the Dolby Theatre stage en route to a golden statuette.

For three-time nominees like Ralph Fiennes and Cynthia Erivo, the distinction of being an Academy Award winner is long overdue. For international performers like Yura Borisov, Karla Sofia Gascón, and Fernanda Torres, the time in the spotlight could help them cross over into mainstream American audiences (though Gascón’s recent controversies may have dashed her hopes for a win).

Regardless of their personal stakes or the end results, the entertainers can all take comfort in knowing that they’ve paid their dues and are receiving the payoff. Ahead of the ceremony on March 2, here’s a rundown of the 2025 acting nominees’ first major TV roles vs. the film roles that made them Oscar hopefuls this year.

2025 Oscars, Sunday, March 2, 7/6c, ABC and Hulu