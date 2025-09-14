Emmy Viewers Slam Charity Money Ticker as ‘Diabolical’

Brittany Sims
Host Nate Bargatze speaks onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Emmys

On TV’s biggest night, a money ticker appeared on the screen that took away $1,000 every time a winner went over their allotted time. Emmy viewers called the act “diabolical” as the money went to charity.

Host Nate Bargatze explained at the beginning of the broadcast on Sunday, September 14, that he would donate $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of America.

However, every time a winner’s speech went over 45 seconds, the money would start counting down. “Every second you go over, we take away $1,000 from the Boys & Girls Club,” Bargatze said.  “I’m not taking it away. It’s you, if you want to thank your agent and your fifth agent and all this kind of stuff.”

When a winner went under their time limit, money was added back to the pot. “If you do 20 seconds and you leave 25 seconds on, then we’re adding $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Club,” the host said. “I want to give money to the Boys & Girls Club, (but) this is my money. Go over a little bit. Let’s not be insane. It could get out of control. I’ll be sweating that, if for some reason we find out they just all become super, super nice Sunday night.”

Is 'Adolescence' Star Owen Cooper the Youngest Emmy Winner Ever?
Children from the organization were present at the awards to “add to the pressure.”

“I hope (attendees) don’t think this is a joke. It’s not. It’s truly what the Boys & Girls Club gets that night, it’s on them. It’s out of my hands,” Bargatze said.

However, Bargatze warned that if someone went over their time, that person could donate the money they took away from the pot. Although the gesture was supposed to be light-hearted, some fans thought it was wrong since the money was going to charity.

See their reactions below.

What do you think of the money ticker? Let us know in the comments.

Emmys

Nate Bargatze




