Emmy Viewers Slam Charity Money Ticker as ‘Diabolical’

On TV’s biggest night, a money ticker appeared on the screen that took away $1,000 every time a winner went over their allotted time. Emmy viewers called the act “diabolical” as the money went to charity.

Host Nate Bargatze explained at the beginning of the broadcast on Sunday, September 14, that he would donate $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of America.

However, every time a winner’s speech went over 45 seconds, the money would start counting down. “Every second you go over, we take away $1,000 from the Boys & Girls Club,” Bargatze said. “I’m not taking it away. It’s you, if you want to thank your agent and your fifth agent and all this kind of stuff.”

When a winner went under their time limit, money was added back to the pot. “If you do 20 seconds and you leave 25 seconds on, then we’re adding $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Club,” the host said. “I want to give money to the Boys & Girls Club, (but) this is my money. Go over a little bit. Let’s not be insane. It could get out of control. I’ll be sweating that, if for some reason we find out they just all become super, super nice Sunday night.”

Children from the organization were present at the awards to “add to the pressure.”

“I hope (attendees) don’t think this is a joke. It’s not. It’s truly what the Boys & Girls Club gets that night, it’s on them. It’s out of my hands,” Bargatze said.

However, Bargatze warned that if someone went over their time, that person could donate the money they took away from the pot. Although the gesture was supposed to be light-hearted, some fans thought it was wrong since the money was going to charity.

See their reactions below.

The #Emmys taking away money from their donation to the Boys & Girls Club every time somebody goes over the designated time given for their acceptance speech is actually so diabolical. I’m screaming 😭 — Telejah (Tuh-Lee-Yuh) 🦋🌹 (@Telejah) September 15, 2025

The Emmy’s hosts, winners and presenter’s who keep saying “I’ll pay for the time or they’ll cover the extra” is further proof Hollywood is so out of touch with the struggle of working class Americans if they have extra money to just cover “extra talking” smh #Emmys — Mike S (@MichaelDStocker) September 15, 2025

Finding the #Emmys countdown timer pretty awful. Taking away from charity before money is given. Sorry – it won’t solve speeches (which people like to watch). Just dreadful. — Dr Faye Davies (@fayedavies) September 15, 2025

Not loving this money counter speech bit showing up during speeches. It’s distracting and kinda rude. If you want to show it between awards, whatever. By why during speeches?? #Emmys — Carly カーリー 🌙 (@ScoutCee) September 15, 2025

okay i’m getting tired of the money counter bit on the screen. hang it up #emmys — taylor ♱ (@okdamntaylor) September 15, 2025

I’m sorry but taking away money from a charity for long speeches is weird #Emmys — What the hellyBron james (@_ChrisElizabeth) September 15, 2025

the way i HATE that money countdown omg this is just so evil #emmys — jade! (@coopersjake) September 15, 2025

Ok can they please let the whole losing donation money joke go it’s just not funny anymore #Emmys — adam🪩 (@iamtheretoday) September 15, 2025

