First Look Images of Jamie Dornan in HBO Max Drama ‘The Tourist’

Jamie Dornan is a man on a search for answers in the first-look images for the new HBO Max drama series The Tourist.

The 50 Shades of Grey actor stars as “The Man” in the six-part thriller created and written by Harry and Jack Williams of Two Brothers Pictures, the production company behind Phoebe Waller-Bridge comedy Fleabag and popular British drama The Missing.

The series is a production for HBO Max in association with the BBC.

Dornan plays a man suffering an identity crisis after being driven off the road by a truck deep in the Australian outback. After waking up in a hospital, hurt but somehow still alive, Dornan’s character has no idea what happened or who he is. The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving wilderness, all the while being pursued by merciless figures from his past.

HBO describes The Tourist as “a story of self-discovery with a ticking timebomb underneath,” as The Man grapples with who he was and who he is now. Expect plenty of shocks, surprises, funny and brutal turns, high stakes action, and a world populated by quirky, enigmatic characters.

Starring alongside Dornan is Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Missing) and Alex Dimitriades (The End). The Lord of the Rings actor Hugo Weaving was originally attached to the series but departed the production due to scheduling issues. Weaving will be replaced by Justified star Damon Herriman, who is set to play Lachlan Rogers.

Check out more images from The Tourist below.