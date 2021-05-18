First Look: Theo James & Rose Leslie in HBO’s ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’

Production on HBO’s original drama series The Time Traveler’s Wife has officially begun in New York.

In a first look image released by the network, above, viewers get to see Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) and Theo James (Sanditon) in their roles as Clare and Henry.

Based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler’s Wife is adapted by former Doctor Who head writer Steven Moffat, It chronicles Clare and Henry’s love and marriage that factors in one major problem…he has a genetic disease that makes him time travel without warning.

HBO is teaming up with David Nutter who has been tapped to direct the six-episode first season. Nutter’s previously directed episodes of Game of Thrones, Band of Brothers, The Sopranos, and The Pacific. Along with directing, Nutter will executive produce the project with Moffat, Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin, and Joseph E.Iberti. Joining Leslie and James and in the series are fellow cast members Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez.

“This is a story of loss but it’s not a tragedy. It’s about a time traveler but it’s not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry’s time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love – but not necessarily in that order,” Moffat teased in a statement released to the press.

“This is a dream project for me. I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger’s extraordinary, moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime,” he added. “Working with David Nutter is a joy and an honour already, and with Rose Leslie and Theo James as Clare and Henry, and Natasha Lopez and Desmin Borges as Charisse and Gomez, this is going to be the love story we need right now.

Stay tuned for additional details as production gets underway in New York.

The Time Traveler’s Wife, TBA, HBO