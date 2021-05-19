‘Conners’ Proposals and More ABC Comedy Finales, Cher and the Elephant, ‘Nova’ Revisits the Hindenburg, More ‘Sara’ on Netflix

An eventful season finale of The Conners, with two marriage proposals, anchors an evening of ABC comedy finales (one for good). The iconic Cher goes to bat for a mistreated Pakistani elephant. PBS’ Nova investigates the Hindenberg disaster. Bravo’s Beverly Hills housewives are back.

ABC

The Conners

Season Finale 9/8c

In an eventful and characteristically bittersweet third-season finale, love is in the air as several members of the hard-luck family seek changes in their romantic fortunes. A surprise awaits D.J. (Michael Fishman) when his long-distance wife, Geena (The Unicorn’s Maya Lynne Robinson), returns from the war for a homecoming blemished by all the news he didn’t tell her while she was away. Two other couples consider marriage proposals, which could provide Katey Sagal—who plays Dan’s (John Goodman) lady love Louise—a safety cushion now that her ABC drama Rebel was canceled. And never count Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) out. Moping after her Jeopardy! debacle, she’s inspired to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. That’s how this family rolls.

Zoobs

Cher & the Loneliest Elephant

Special

If she could turn back time, iconic rock goddess Cher would have spared a bull elephant named Kaavan 35 years of neglectful loneliness in a Pakistan zoo. An hourlong special shows Cher using her connections to act upon an online campaign to free the animal. Among the heroes: Dr. Amir Khalil, whose months-long mission is to get Kaavan to trust any human enough to board a travel crate to carry him on a seven-hour flight and four-hour drive to a Cambodian sanctuary. When the time comes, Cher’s on hand to serenade her pet project.

rthur Cofod/Pictures Inc./The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

NOVA

Delayed from earlier this month, Nova presents a fascinating investigation into the infamous 1937 calamity when the German airship Hindenburg crashed and exploded upon arrival in New Jersey. What sparked the fatal fire has never been determined, but with newly discovered amateur film footage shot by a spectator from a different angle than the iconic newsreel images, historians and aviation experts go to work.

NETFLIX

Who Killed Sara?

Continuing from its addictive March debut, the twisty Spanish-language mystery continues with eight more episodes and plenty of thrills. Ex-con Alex (Manolo Cardona), who was wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his sister Sara 18 years ago, digs deeper to find out more about his sibling and her ties to the corrupt Lazcano family.

Elly Dassas/Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale

Shellshocked by the Chicago bombing, a distraught June (Elisabeth Moss) reunites with Moira (Samira Wiley) in yet another wrenching episode. Imagery recalls the fall of Saigon as a relief mission leaves many behind when it returns to Canada. While June may savor the idea of freedom, can she really flee from Gilead without her daughter or knowing what became of Janine (Madeline Brewer)?

ABC/Temma Hankin

Home Economics

Season Finale 9:30/8:30c

In the first-season finale of a recently renewed sitcom that is beginning to grow on me, the economically diverse family gathers for the 42nd wedding anniversary of their parents (a solid Nora Dunn and Phil Reeves), an event which their kids typically ruin with their squabbling. This time there’s good reason, when news leaks that Tom’s (Topher Grace) new novel is all about them. Comic chaos ensues, although not everyone thinks it’s such a bad idea.

More ABC comedy finales:

The Goldbergs (8/7c): The unstoppable nostalgic family sitcom, just renewed for a ninth season, builds farce around Geoff’s (Sam Lerner) planned proposal to Erica (Hayley Orrantia) once he foolishly gives his posse the engagement ring for would-be safekeeping.

Call Your Mother (9:30/8:30c, ABC): The Kyra Sedgwick sitcom has been disconnected, but not before her meddling character of Jean takes off for Iowa with Danny (Patrick Brammall) in the series finale, hoping to move their budding relationship forward.

