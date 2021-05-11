Snooki Returns to ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Get ready for Jerzdays on MTV this June.

The network has announced the return of Jersey Shore Family Vacation for the second half of Season 4 is set for Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c. The roommates are taking their “Shore” bubble to The Poconos for the first time. And surprise: Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is back! (She announced she was “retiring from Jersey Shore” during her “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast in December 2019.)

The new trailer teases her return — it’s quite theatrical! — as well as the entire family back together to celebrate life’s big moments (like an engagement) and bigger additions (a baby!).

Speaking of those big moments, expect to see “engagements, birthdays and gender reveals” in these episodes, according to the logline. “From Vinny getting pro-wrestling-body-slammed by Jenni’s boyfriend and a new definition of ‘Italian Ice’ to the first, and maybe last, Jersey Shore Family Vacation Talent Show, this season features some of the most unexpected moments yet.” How will Snooki’s return shake things up?

Watch the video below to see footage of that body-slam moment for Vinny, the talent show, everyone having fun in the snow, reuniting, and more. Snooki, who pops out of a cake, even seems to be participating in that talent show, but will she be successful on-stage?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is the No. 1 cable series in its time period. Jersey Shore premiered in 2009 and returned in 2018.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Return, Thursday, June 3, 8/7c, MTV